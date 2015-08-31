Marseille sign Isla and De Ceglie on loan from Juventus

Juventus full back's Mauricio Isla and Paolo De Ceglie have been loaned out to French Ligue 1 side Marseille.

This comes amid talks for a Mario Lemina move in the other direction, so Marseille used the negotiations to their advantage and picked up two quality full backs to boost their defense.

Manager Michel was recently appointed to coach L'OM's squad, which was abandoned by Marcelo Bielsa after Marseille's opening match loss to Caen. The club has been struggling in Ligue 1, and sit 15th in the league table at the current time.

Isla a good veteran pickup

Isla is a seasoned Chilean right-back who spent the 2014-15 season with English team Queens Park Rangers. While he and La Roja teammate Eduardo Vargas were unable to save QPR from relegation in 2015, they were a massive part of the effort that brought a first-ever Copa America title to the Chilean national team.

The 27 year-old right back is a versatile player, able to push up to the right wing in attacking sets but also a very sturdy option at the back. He signed with Juve in 2012 after five successful seasons with Serie A opponent Udinese.

De Ceglie with lots of experience in Serie A, not so much Ligue 1

De Ceglie is a born-and-raised Italian left back who has spent many years as part of Juventus' organisation. He started with the club as a youth player, and in recent seasons has been shipped out on loan to Genoa and Parma. He has over 100 career Serie A appearances.

With the additions of these two Starting XI-ready defenders, Marseille may be able to bring some stability to a defense that apart from their 6-0 win at Troyes this season, have picked up three losses, conceding four goals in three matches.

L'OM were brought back down to earth this past weekend following that 6-0 victory with a 2-0 defeat at Guingamp. They face Bastia in a home match two weeks from now.