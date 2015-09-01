St. Pauli loan out Budimir and bring in Picault

Despite the deadline passing yesterday evening, FC St. Pauli have still been busy working on transfers and have announced two deals. Ante Budimir has been loaned out to FC Crotone, while Fabrice-Jean "Fafa" Picault arrived on a free transfer from Sparta Prague.

This looks to be the end of the Hamburg-based side's summer business after Marc Hornschuh arrived from FSV Frankfurt yesterday.

Picault bolsters the attack

Picault made a name for himself at the Fort Lauderdale Strikers, scoring five goals and adding three assists in 19 games at the American side. The 24-year-old, who is very versatile and can play all across the front three, has been handed a one-year deal with the option for a further season.

He spent last season with Czech giants Sparta Prague but he failed to make a single appearance in the Synot Liga, as the capital club fell just five points short of winners Viktoria Plzeň. They did, however, earn a place in the UEFA Champions League third qualifying round.

Budimir set to get more game time

As for their most recent departure, Budimir will spend the entire 2015-16 season on loan in the Serie B and it seems that there will be no option for Crotone to purchase the striker at the end of the period.

The Croatian has found game time tough to come by in Ewald Lienen's side this season, due to their switch to a 4-2-3-1 formation. That has seen Lennart Thy installed as first-choice and left Budimir on the sidelines.

Seemingly, the 24-year-old had been extremely picky in regards to which club he went to. "For Ante there had already been several inquiries, he has, however, rejected," was the line from sporting director, Thomas Meggle. The decision is one that Meggle feels is "suitable for all parties" and cities a need for first-team football as the main reason why.