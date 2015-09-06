Northern Ireland - Hungary Preview: One more win stands between the hosts and history

After victory against the Faroe Islands on Friday night, Michael O'Neill's Northern Ireland side set-up a simple scenario for themselves on Monday evening. If they win against Hungary, they are through to the finals of a European Championship for the first time in their history.

Team news

There was relief around the entire Northern Ireland camp on Friday evening after all their players came out of the game unscathed. Doubts over Steven Davis, Kyle Lafferty and Chris Brunt didn't materialise, while the latter pair crucially avoided picking up a booking that would have seen them banned for this game. Doubts still remain over Jamie Ward's fitness, and it is unclear as to whether he will play any part on Monday.

Balázs Dzsudzsák and Roland Juhász are both one yellow card away from being suspended from the Hungarians' next game, but do have Zoltan Gera back from his ban after sitting out their clash against Romania. Hungary will be sweating over the fitness of centre-back Juhász, who was taken off after just 25 minutes on Friday.

Form and key players

Victory against the Faroe Islands brought Northern Ireland to the top of Group F, one point ahead of Romania and now five clear of Hungary. That means that a win at Windsor Park will secure an historic berth at the finals of EURO 2016. Their 1-2 turnaround triumph on matchday one was their first ever win over Hungary, after losing the four previous meetings including the last time the sides met at Windsor Park in 2008.

Hungary, after losing the opening game to O'Neill's side, have gone unbeaten through the rest of the campaign. Their draw with Romania put Bernd Storck in a difficult position after just one game in charge. The German is the third coach to take charge in this qualification period, after Pál Dárdai left for Hertha BSC and Attila Pintér's sacking following the defeat to Northern Ireland.

Aside from Lafferty's goal-getting abilities, the importance of defence and midfield shone through for the Green and White Army on Friday. McAuley's goal-scoring exploits and the team's general strength from set-pieces could prove crucial in getting over the line on Monday evening. The structure that has been instilled this year is something to marvel at and what O'Neill, perhaps, deserves the most credit for.

He has made his side hard to beat and, like great Northern Ireland teams gone before, have the bite to go with the bark. However, their opponents' strength most certainly lies in their attack. Balázs Dzsudzsák possess all the skills that are needed to be the focal point of an attack; pace, power, passing and deadly shooting. Conor McLaughlin has his work cut out to try and halt his advances.

On the other side of midfield, Hamburger SV's Zoltan Stieber will be looking to take advantage of any slip-ups from Chris Brunt. Gabor Király and Zoltan Gera will be familiar to most English football fans, with their stints at Crystal Palace and West Bromwich Albion and Fulham, respectively. Adam Szalai will look to finish off any chances their creative midfield four conjure up, which could be vital in order to quieten the raucous Windsor support.

Referee

Cüneyt Çakır will be the man in charge on Monday evening. The 38-year-old official is hugely experienced and has referred some of the highest profile games in football. He can boast the 2015 UEFA Champions League final and the 2012 FIFA World Club Cup final amongst other major matches on his CV. The Turk has been on FIFA's list since 2006, and a Champions League referee from 2010.

Predicted line-ups

Northern Ireland: (4-1-4-1) McGovern; McLaughlin, McAuley, Evans, Brunt; Baird; McGinn, Davis, Norwood, Dallas; Lafferty.

Hungary: (4-4-2) Király; Fiola, Juhász, Kádár, Leandro; Stieber, Gera, Tőzsér, Dzsudzsák; Szalai, Nikolić.