Frauen-Bundesliga round-up: Wolfsburg stay top as Potsdam get first win in round two

It may not have lived up to last weekend's goal-fest, but the second round of fixtures in the 2015-16 Frauen Bundesliga season still lived up to it's billing, with some tight and entertaining encounters all round.

The top four were given rather routine fixtures for the weekend, but things were far from comfortable for each of them, whilst the competitive nature of the remaining two mid-table focused games showed, with just one goal produced by both combined.

However, it is VfL Wolfsburg who remain top of the table, following up their 8-0 thrasing of USV Jena last weekend with a less convincing 2-0 win on Sunday.

Not so big wins for big four

It was a successful weekend for last season's top four, however, not a comfortable one, with them scoring just seven goals between them, albeit all keeping clean sheets still.

1. FFC Frankfurt kicked the weekend off, paying a visit to TSG 1899 Hoffenheim. The hosts already have a point on the board, having drawn with SC Freiburg last time out, but they are still winless, with Frankfurt dispatching them by a narrow 1-0 scoreline.

It took the Champions League holders just five minutes to break the deadlock, Mandy Islacker the scorer, but Hoffenheim posed threats of their own and could have opened the scoring a few minutes earlier themselves. Both rattled the woodwork on Saturday morning, but Frankfurt were able to see the game out to record three points.

On Sunday afternoon, both Bayern Munich and Wolfsburg also made it two wins from two games, each registering 2-0 victories over their respective opponents. The reigning champions, Bayern, dispatched 1. FC Köln to do so, with defender Nora Holstad Berge the unlikely scorer of the first, before Sara Däbritz followed up her brace last week with another strike to double the lead.

Wolfsburg, meanwhile, hosted the other newly-promoted side, Werder Bremen, and had the game wrapped up by half-time thanks to goals from Babett Peter and Lara Dickenmann.

The only one of the big four looking to record their first win of the season were 1. FFC Turbine Potsdam, having lost 3-1 to Bayern last Friday in the campaign's curtain-raiser. They did exactly this though, welcoming Freiburg on Sunday morning and just managing to overcome them, Viktoria Schwalm's last minute strike settling some nerves by doubling a lead given to them by Svenja Huth with 22 minutes to go.

Essen also bounce back, whilst two of last week's heavy losers get first points

Elsewhere at the weekend, Essen caused something of an upset when they beat SC Sand 1-0.

Sand emphatically defeated Bayer Leverkusen in week one, winning 4-0 in the end, but Essen, who fell 2-0 to Frankfurt in their opening game, were able to narrowly overcome their confident opponents - Charline Hartmann's 65th minute strike separating the sides.

Leverkusen were not the only ones to be heavily defeated last weekend, with Jena's 8-0 thrashing at the hands of Wolfsburg somewhat overshadowing their poor display. These two faced off on Sunday afternoon looking to put these results behind them.

Neither emerged victorious, but they at least improved from last week, producing a goalless draw between them. Clean sheets will be warmly welcomed in both camps, as will their first points, though goal-scoring will be a concern with neither having got off the mark for the new season going forward.

Frauen Bundesliga results

TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 0-1 FFC Frankfurt

FFC Turbine Potsdam 2-0 Freiburg

FC Köln 0-2 Bayern Munich

Essen 1-0 Sand

Bayer Leverkusen 0-0 Jena

Wolfsburg 2-0 Werder Bremen