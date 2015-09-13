Fortuna Düsseldorf 3-0 1860 Munich: Düsseldorf's demolition job sees 1860 crumble

Fortuna fans would've headed into the new season thinking that things couldn't get any worse than last season with a disappointing mid-table finish, well it has as they sat at the bottom of the table with no wins and just the one point. The visitors to the ESPRIT arena today were fellow struggler's 1860 Munich, they look to be in the same position as last season and only have the two points to their names.

This Sunday match sees two of the three teams without a victory so far, so surely someone had to pick up their first today?

Rensing makes several important stops

The game started at a good high tempo but the quality was lacking as both teams started nervously. 1860 started the better however and their quick pace started to cause problems after five minutes.

Daylon Claasen charged forward before playing the ball out wide to Michael Liendl and he excellently picked out Valdet Rama. His header was heading for the top corner, however Michael Rensing managed to produce a quality save to deny Rama.

Rensing was on top form once again moments later as Claasen cut inside and his decent effort saw Rensing make a great save and somehow keep hold of the ball despite being at full stretch.

Bebou opens the scoring

Rensing's efforts paid of massively as in the ninth minute his side took the lead. Axel Bellinghausen had tons of space down the left and he produced an excellent cross to pick out Ihlas Bebou, he didn't head the ball cleanly and the ball struck a defender on it's way in.

The home side had a penalty appeal turned down by the referee, Kerem Demirbay went down inside the area under pressure form Claasen as a high ball looped into the box, however the decision not to give the penalty was the correct one.

Rensing was in action once again when 1860 won a corner, Daniel Adlung's delivery found Stefan Mugoša and his header was fantastically saved by the Düsseldorf number one before it was cleared away from danger.

Ya Konan scores the second

Düsseldorf were the better side after taking the lead and they managed to double their lead on the half hour mark. Possession was almost lost by Lukas Schmitz, however he managed to slide the ball down the line to Bellinghausen, who stayed just onside, he then picked out Didier Ya Konan with a low cross and the Ivory Coast forward fired past Vitus Eicher, who managed to get a hand on the shot.

Eicher was in action soon after Fortuna's second, Schmitz came inside and tried his luck from range and the 1860 keeper managed to get down well to deny Fortuna a third.

Düsseldorf started the second half in the same fashion as they finished the first. They came close to getting a third when Demirbay charged into the area and his cut back to Ya Konan saw the forward stretch and his effort looped up to strike the crossbar much to the relief of Eicher.

Demirbay grew more and more into the game and he was denied twice by 1860, his long range shot was parried away Eicher and then his follow up was excellently blocked by Christopher Schindler.

A lovely counter attack should've resulted in a third for Fortuna, Julian Koch broke down the right side and managed to find Sercan Sararer free in the area, his strike flew past Eicher but couldn't fly into the net as it cannoned off the post.

Düsseldorf weren't settling for a 2-0 win and Bebou had a brilliant attempt from range and Eicher was at his best to match the strike and palm away from danger.

Ya Konan notches up his second and Fortuna's third

That third goal finally came in the sixty-sixth minute, a throw in to Ya Konan saw Demirbay take control and his effort from the edge of the area was saved by Eicher, however Ya Konan was the quickest to react and the forward grabbed his second by heading in.

1860's afternoon worsened as Rubin Okotie collapsed with no one around him, he looked dazed after a heavy clash with Rensing a couple of minutes before. After a few minutes of treatment the Austrian had to be stretchered off. Also that meant 1860 were down to ten men having made all three substitutions.

1860 Munich almost managed to grab a goal, however once again Rensing produced another great save after Koch made a mistake with a shocking pass.

Düsseldorf are back to winning ways and they thoroughly deserved the three points with a number of brilliant performances around the pitch. 1860 are in trouble and things don't look like getting any better, things need to change fast.

Things won't get any easier for Düsseldorf as they travel to league leaders Bochum on Friday, as for 1860 they are back at home and like their hosts today they have a tricky match as they come up against Kaiserslautern.