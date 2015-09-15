Roma - Barcelona Preview: Catalans look to maintain early season winning streak in Rome

Barcelona come into this Champions League group as favourites to top the group, but must begin with a win as they travel to play AS Roma on Wednesday evening.

Form

Barcelona have got off to the perfect start in La Liga, winning their first three games. They had back to back 1-0 wins against Malaga and Athletic Bilbao. Then two second half goals from Neymar and Leo Messi earned a hard-fought 2-1 win at the Vicente Calderon against Atletico Madrid. But there are still questions about the defense as Barcelona are weak at the back due to injury and suspensions.

It couldn't be a more perfect start for Roma to the Serie A season. They are tied for 2nd place in Italy with seven points from three games. To make life even sweeter, rivals Juventus have had a horrid start. If there was a time for Roma to catch Juve, it would be now. Roma can also gain one step again of Juve in Europe with a good result against Barcelona. Juve beat Manchester City 2-1 in their first match, so it will be interesting to see if they can do similarly well.

Key Players

The key player for Barcelona has to be the one and only Lionel Messi. After not scoring in his first two La Liga games, Messi got apass from Luis Suarez and toe poked into the right corner to break his duck. It was also the game winning goal for Barcelona against Atletico Madrid, so look for the magician to cause Roma problems.

The key player for Roma will be Edin Dzeko. After coming to Roma this off-season, Dzeko has played well sitting in the striker role and has recieved great service from his midfield and wingers. When he played Barcelona in the knockout stages, he underperformed and will be looking to redeem himself in Europe. His height will also cause problems for Barcelona on set pieces and crosses, as Gerard Pique and Sergio Busquets are the only players tall enough to mark Dzeko man for man. If the Bosnian is able to get himself off Pique on set pieces, he will generate grade A chances for Roma.

Team News

Centre-back Gerard Pique returns to the Catalan side as they will not be playing a La Liga game. Pique still has one game left to serve on his four game suspension for insulting a ref during the Spanish Super Cup. Barcelona's defense will benefit from his presence as his defensive partnership with Javier Mascherano held the back line steady for the Catalans.

Sergio Roberto will likely get the start at right back with Barcelona as Dani Alves is still nursing an injury. A midfielder by trade, Roberto has played exceptional football at right back and has provided Luis Enrique with much needed depth at that position with Aleix Vidal only being able to play after January.

Miralem Pjanic will not be available for Roma as the Bosnian is nursing an injury.

What They're Saying

"Barcelona are a special side" said midfielder Daniele De Rossi when asked about facing the Catalans. Roma know the challenge that is front of them and they will have to play exceptional to grab a result against Barcelona.

When asked on why Leo Messi controversially started on the bench in the match against Atletico Madrid, Luis Enrique had this to say

"He is very important for us and we want him in the best condition, we need to take care of him."

Given Barcelona still won and they had a UCL game midweek, Enrique's actions were justified in that sense.