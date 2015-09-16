Borussia Dortmund - Krasnodar Preview: Tuchel's side look to take good form into Europe

After a near flawless start to his reign at Signal Iduna Park, Thomas Tuchel will be looking to extend his Borussia Dortmund sides form as die Schwarzgelben take on Krasnodar of the Russian Premier League in their opening Europa League group game.

Dortmund's shock exit from the UEFA Champions League came as no surprise after a disastrous domestic campaign, which had saw them stay in the relegation zone until mid February. Jürgen Klopp's then side had to settle with a Europa League berth, after a miraculous final few months of the Bundesliga season, entering at the third qualifying stage. Die Schwarzgelben overcame Wolfsberger AC and Odds BK of Austria and Norway respectively to reach the Group stage of the competition.

The visitors on Thursday eve however share a somewhat different story; having only been formed in 2008 the side based in the South of Russia have endured a dramatic rise through the levels of Russian pyramid and now into Europe. In their only other previous Euopean experience the side nicknamed the Bulls had a torrid time, picking up a single win in the group stage of last years competition (the victory being a 1-0 win away to Everton).

Borussia Dortmund team news

Thomas Tuchel will field a side with no fresh injury concerns, as only a trio of players remain unfit for the former 1. FSV Mainz 05 manager. Nuri Sahin and Erik Durm both remain sidelined with respective Tendonitis and Knee injuries. The match at Signal Iduna Park also comes too soon for Marco Reus, who is expected to be back for the weekends Bundesliga clash with Bayer 04 Leverkusen after recovering from a Thigh injury sustained against Hertha Berlin.

Dortmund are expected to line-up in their usual 4-2-3-1 system with Pierre Emerick Aubameyang once again leading the line; the Gabonese striker has enjoyed a particualrly goal laden start to campaign, bagging five already. Young Julian Weigl, who has impressed after his summer move from 1860 Munich, may also again feature and Manchester United loanee Adnan Januzaj may make his Signal Iduna Park bow.

Predicted line-up: Bürki; Piszcek, Sokratis, Hummels, Schmelzer; Weigl, Gundogan; Mkhitaryan, Kagawa, Januzaj; Aubameyang.

Krasnodar team news

Oleg Kononov has a completely unblemished side to choose from for his sides trip to Westfalen. The former FC Sevastopol boss will most likely start with a 4-4-3 formation with a number of European experienced players filling the ranks. Ukrainian veteran, Andre Dikan who experienced both the Europa League and Champions League at Spartak Moscow will likely start in goal after being rested for the weekends 4-0 demolition of Dinamo Moscow.

Former Marseille man, Charles Kaboré will anchor in the heart of midfield after similarly being rested on Sunday; whilst former Anzhi duo Odil Akhmedov and Vladimir Bystrov will more than likely take up roles in midfield and out wide. The Bulls are also expected to call upon their Brazilian trio of Joaozinho, Wanderson and Ari either from the bench or in the starting line-up after again all three were rested for the weekends' victory over the struggling Moscow side.

Predicted line-up: Dikan; Jedrzejczyk, Granqvist, Strandberg, Petrov; Kaboré, Mamaev, Akhmedov; Bystrov, Ari, Joaozinho.