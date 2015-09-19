Napoli - Lazio Preview: Hosts still looking for first win

Lazio will no doubt fancy their chances against an underachieving Napoli when two of Italy's biggest clubs lock horns and close out match day four of Serie A.

Napoli still searching for win

The hosts come into the game off the back of a convincing victory over Club Brugge in the Europa League on Thursday night. Lazio also come into the game off the back of participation in the Europa League.

Their season has started anything but swimmingly with a narrow opening day defeat to Sassuolo being followed by consecutive 2-2 draws with High flying Sampdoria and lowly Empoli respectively. They go into the game lying 14th and don't look like putting last season's woes behind them anytime soon.

Lazio on the other hand are faring a lot better albeit only five positions above the Stadio San Paolo outfit. The Aquile picked up an all important first win of the season against Bologna on Matchday one where summer signing Ricardo Kishna scored what proved to be the winner in a 2-1 victory. They did however slump to a 4-0 defeat the following weekend to surprise package Chievo Verona before picking themselves back up with a win over Udinese this past weekend.

Injuries plentiful for visitors

Napoli have no injury worries for the game nor do they have any suspensions.

Napoli Predicted Starting XI: Pepe Reina - Hysaj - Koulibaly - Albiol - Ghoulam - Jorginho, Hamsik, Lopez, Callejon, Mertens - Higuain

Lazio on the other hand travel to Naples with 4 injuries. The aforementioned Klose is joined in the treatment room by fellow forward Filip Djordjevic as well as captain Lucas Biglia and Stefan de Vrij.

Lazio Predicted Starting XI: Marchetti - Basta, Mauricio, Hoedt, Radu - Candreva, Parolo, Cataldi, Milinkovic-Savic, Kishna - Matri

A historically close fixture

The sides last met on the final match day of the 2014/15 season with Lazio coming out 4-2 victors. Lazio went into half time 2-0 ahead and Napoli came out all guns blazing and quickly tied the game level within 20 minutes with thanks to a Gonzalo Higuain double. The ex-Real Madrid target man then had the chance to put the hosts ahead but skied his penalty before Ogenyi Onazi and Miroslav Klose sealed the deal for Lazio in the last five minutes, sending them into third place at Napoli's expense.

Historically, the game has been quite evenly contested and it's Lazio who just edge it with 14 victories to Napoli's 11. In the last six meetings between the pair however, Napoli have most victories to their name with three.

Strikers will be ones to watch

Napoli will be looking towards Higuain for a spark on Sunday evening, he is the club's top scorer with two goals to his name and could cause Lazio's back line plenty problems given quality service which should be provided by the likes of Marek Hamsik. The Argentine ace bagged 18 goals last season and the Napoli faithful will hope he has his shooting boots on when Lazio come to town.

Newboy Alessandro Matri could well be the player who deicdes the fate of the game for Lazio. The 31-year old joined Lazio on a deadline day loan deal from Milan and netted twice from the bench on his debut last weekend.



