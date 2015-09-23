Kosta Runjaic leaves Kaiserslautern, under-23 manager to take over

1. FC Kaiserslautern manager Kosta Runjaic has left the club, they have announced.

Runjaic has made the decision to resign from his role with the Red Devils following a poor to the new 2. Bundesliga season, his latest poor result coming in the form of a 3-0 defeat at home to 1. FC Nürnberg on Tuesday evening.

Managerial reshuffle within Kaiserslautern's ranks

Speaking to the press this afternoon, Kaiserslautern's chairman, Stefan Kuntz, stated that Runjaic told him "after the [Nürnberg] game that he wishe[d] to step down" and that the club have since "accepted his request."

Kuntz revealed that under-23 coach Konrad Fünfstück will now take over the first team "as the new head coach," with Marco Grimm and Bastian Becker joining his coaching team. Assistant manager Oliver Schäfer will take over the under-23 team as a result.

The chairman continued to extend his thanks to Runjaic, saying that the club "owe him very much" for his work over the last two years.

New manager focused on Bochum fixture

Fünfstück has already spoke in his new role too, telling the press that he sends his "thanks to Runjaic and his team" for their "pleasant co-operation," as well as wishing the manager "all the best."

The coach, who is taking on his first role at the head of a first team, having worked in the youth department at both Kaiserslautern and SpVgg Greuther Fürth, said that he is "ready" for this job, and the club have agreed with this "after long discussions and intensive analysis."

He is already focused on the weekend too and a trip to face league-leaders VfL Bochum, saying that he is "looking forward to the challenge."

Fünfstück stressed the importance of "self-confidence and determination" in the difficult match, two things which he believes are "critical to success," and urged the team to "show their quality" on Friday.

Above all though, with the changes that have occurred as Kaiserslautern prepare for the fixture, he said that the team must work "as a unit" and "as a collective" to earn all three points.