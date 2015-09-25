Borussia Dortmund - SV Darmstadt 98 Preview: Tuchel's side welcome the Bundesliga's impressive newcomers

With just one loss in six games, Darmstadt have so far impressed in their first season back in the Bundesliga since 1982. Dortmund on the other hand have yet to lose and will be hoping to remain hot on the heels of Bayern Munich at the top of the table.

Team News

Borussia Dortmund: After last season's below-par campaign which eventually led to Jurgen Klopp departing, Dortmund have turned things around in emphatic fashion with a new manager at the helm. Thomas Tuchel's impact has been very noticeable with his side currently sitting second on 16 points, having scored 19 times in their first four games.

Dortmund head into their meeting with Darmstadt off the back of a 1-1 draw with Hoffenheim in midweek, a result that ended their club-record 11 match win streak. Nuri Sahin could return to the matchday squad after resuming training while Oliver Kirch and Neven Subotic may be close to recovering from their injuries. The German giants will have to wait until mid-October to welcome back Erik Durm who is struggling with a knee problem.

Projected XI: Bürki; Ginter, Sokratis, Hummels, Schmelzer; Gündogan, Bender, Weigl; Reus, Aubameyang, Mkhitaryan.

Darmstadt 98: Back to back promotions have Darmstadt in the Bundesliga for the first time in 33 years and it's been an impressive start from Dirk Schuster's side. Currently in 10th, Darmstadt have struggled to find the back of the net with just six goals but their only loss on the season came at the hands of Bayern Munich.

The highlight of their season so far may be the 2-1 win over Werder Bremen in midweek as they fought back after going 1-0 down. Only five teams have conceded less than Darmstadt through six games and with a little luck going forward, they could find themselves surprising more people every week. With Yannick Stark and Patrick Platins close to a return to the squad after an ankle and thigh injury respectively, Darmstadt's injury list is close to being empty.

Projected XI: Mathenia; Sulu, Garics, Holland, Caldirola; Gondorf, Niemeyer, Heller, Rausch; Rosenthal, Wagner.

Background

Darmstadt are unbeaten away from home so far this season while Dortmund are unbeaten at home. Dortmund have scored 19 goals this term, the second highest behind Bayern Munich.

The last meeting between the two sides came in the season that Darmstadt were relegated from the top divison and it ended 3-1 in favour of Dortmund.

Players to Watch

Sandro Wagner: The German striker scored his first two goals of the campaign in Wednesday's come from behind 2-1 win over Werder Bremen and will aim to cause Dortmund's impressive backline plenty of problems.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: Seven goals in six games puts Aubameyang behind Robert Lewandowski in the top scorers table but the striker from Gabon is likely to be involved in some aspect if Dortmund are to take all three points on Sunday.