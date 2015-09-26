1. FC Union Berlin 3-2 MSV Duisburg: First-half show sees the hosts return to winning ways

Despite a late scare, Union Berlin got back on track with a 3-2 win over Duisburg on Saturday.

The hosts were coming off of two consecutive defeats, while the Zebras' form showed no signs of improving and they remained rooted to the bottom of the table. True to the form book, they fell behind early on.

Union dominate the opening stages

After Damir Kreilach's initially shot was blocked by Dustin Bomheuer, but it fell kindly to Sören Brandy on the rebound. He crossed perfectly for Bobby Wood and the American applied the finish with pin-point accuracy, as he volleyed into the corner with his instep to give the home side a perfect start.

However, Duisburg are renown for having a strong spell after conceding and that was the case once again. Dennis Grote, Victor Obinna and Kevin Scheidhauer all went close within a ten minute period, in which it looked like they may get back on level terms.

Unfortunately, for the visitors, they were to fall two-nil behind on the half-hour mark. Bomheuer had to be taken off with a bloody nose and the man he wwas marking, Brandy, was able to get free from a corner and then head home Dennis Daube's delivery.

Just before the break, after Bomheuer had been taken off for good, Union got a third. This time captain Kreilach was able to head home after the impressive Daube's shot was parried by Michael Ratajczak. The Croat beat Branimir Bajic to the rebound to send his side into the break with a comfortable lead.

Second half shock

The idea that they would cruise to a routine win quickly evaporated early on in the second half. Scheidhauer burst past Christopher Trimmel before crossing into the box. Toni Leistner couldn't get enough purchase on his clearance and Obinna was on hand to slot into the bottom corner from 12 yards out.

Enis Hajri, Leistner and Daube all had chances to add to the scoreline, but none could find the target. The best chance fell the way of Trimmel, who was afforded the opportunity to kill the game off from the spot after a foul in the area. He couldn't convert, however, with Ratajczak making the save.

It was set up to be an entertaining finale and it became even more tense when Kingsley Onuegbu struck with five minutes to go. Their efforts were in vain at the end of the game, as Union held out for all three points with Duisburg's winless run continuing for another week.