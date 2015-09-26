FC Barcelona 2-1 Las Palmas: Suarez calms Messi injury fear crowd

Two goals from Luis Suarez gave FC Barcelona the three points in their match against recently promoted Las Palmas. However, those goals would be foreshadowed by the events that happened to their main star, Lionel Messi.

Fearful Camp Nou

A slow first half occurred at the Camp Nou as Barcelona were looking to comeback off their terrible midweek match against Celta Vigo, where they lost 4-1. Luis Enrique’s men looked for redemption when they hosted Las Palmas but it wasn’t that easy to begin with.

A bit of fear occurred by the Spanish giants as early as in the fourth minute when Lionel Messi was brought down from a bit of pain after a clash with the Las Palmas keeper, Javi Varas. Physios were able to check on the Ballon d’Or favourite injury and many suggested that it was nothing and that he would be back on the pitch. However, only minutes later, the Argentine winger was unable to shake off the blow to his knee and was taken out with fears that he might out for a extended period of time, possibly missing Argentina’s first few qualifiers for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, which start in a couple of weeks. He was replaced by Munir after only ten minutes.

Needless to say, Barcelona were able to maintain their composure after his star player was out. In the 20th minute, Marc-André ter Stegen was able to deliver a crucial save as Sergio Araujo was able to his strike away near the front post, but the German comfortable got his hands to it.

Barcelona grew first blood in the 24th minute by Luis Suarez. After the substitute Munir was able to deliver ball to Sergi Roberto, in which the midfielder delivered a cross on the right hand side of the pitch to the Uruguayan striker, by delivering a powerful header past Varas to give the defending La Liga champions the lead.

The visitors were almost able to get an equalizer just ten minutes later when Jonathan Viera’s long shot from about 30 yards or so was saved by Ter Stegen for what was the biggest chance for Las Palmas in the first half.

Suarez to the rescue

In the second half, Barcelona doubled their lead nine minutes into the second half as Neymar was able to send a fantastic curling pass to Munir on the right side of the pitch before passing it lovely to the Uruguayan striker for a timely finish. Las Palmas looked to possibly get one back to stage a miracle as Araujo again delivered a left-footed strike that was palmed away by the German ter Stegen.

Barcelona would get a penalty in the 64th minute after Antolin Alcaraz delivered a handball inside the box, but Neymar’s spot kick went flying over the poor, providing much more penalty bad luck. Javier Mascherano looked to scored his first goal for the club but his shot was somehow saved by Varas in the 84th minute.

There was maybe a glimmer of hope for the recently promoted side as Viera would eventually score after various chances off the counter as his strike deflected off Gerard Pique and past ter Stegen. Sadly, nothing else was made and Barcelona get their three points to maintain momentum in the league but are currently in a battle with Real Madrid and Celta Vigo for the top of the league.

The Blaugrana have two more matches before their international break. A midweek home match in the UEFA Champions League against Bayer Leverkusen and away to Seville to take on Sevilla. Las Palmas will take on Eibar next weekend.