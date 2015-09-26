Villarreal 1-0 Atletico Madrid: Baptistao returns to haunt his parent club

Atletico Madrid squandered the chance to leapfrog their city rivals, Real, into top spot after they were gunned down by a mightily impressive Villarreal side at El Madrigal.

The result, however, propels Marcelino's side to the top of La Liga, albeit temporarily, and it was Leo Baptistao who provided the crudest of blows to his parent club with his 13th minute strike.

A cagey opening

Both sides began passively, with Manuel Trigueros’s long-range effort the only opportunity of note during the opening exchanges.

Space was at a premium as both sides were deployed in their nominal 4-4-2 formation. Atleti pressed vigorously to cramp the influence of Bruno in midfield, posing an early threat when Saul capitalised on a wayward clearance from Alphonse Areola.

Hosts make the breakthrough

The hosts soon broke the deadlock, however, when Leo Baptistao struck the cruelest of blows to his former employers on 13 minutes. The forward broke through the middle and, after the ball had ricocheted off the outstretched, the ex-Atleti man found himself bearing down on goal with only Jan Oblak to beat. He made no mistake.

It was almost double trouble for Simeone’s side when Roberto Solado, mightily impressive on the evening, sprung the offside trap and stung the palms of the Atletico No.1 five minutes later.

The game entered a period of stasis as both sides, more so Atleti, failed to threaten the oppositions’s rearguard.

Sami Castillejo, though, was left to rue a miss nine minutes from the interval when he sent his diving header inches wide of the mark

Antonio Griezmann then constructed a promising open through his endeavour, though Jackson Martinez’s final pass lacked conviction.

The Frenchmen was presented with the best chance of the half deep into the stoppage time but Areola proved equal to his weak-footed effort.

Visitors slow out the blocks

Substitute Nahuel, introduced for the goalscorer Baptistao at the break, squandered a chance on 52 minutes when he was liberated by Soldado through the middle.

As the game entered its autumn, Atleti had yet to stamp their authority on proceedings and, even after the introduction of last week’s hero, Angel Correa, Simeone’s side still offered no incision.

With a place at the summit of La Liga at stake, the hosts appeared the more hungrier and, to their credit, had negated precious little space between their midfield line.

Atleti click into gear

Time marched on and, with eight minutes remaining, the visitors went close via Correa. Filipe Luis provided the delivery from the left but the forward couldn’t direct his header towards goal.

Atletico began to crank up the pressure during the latter stages and forced the hitherto collected Eric Baily into a skewed clearance three minutes from time. Areola was then called into action when Correa threatened after an incisive Atleti move but Villarreal held on for an impressive three points.