Eintracht Frankfurt 1-1 Hertha BSC: Late Darida equaliser levels mid-table clash

Hosts Eintracht Franfurt looked to be the better side in the first half of a busy game, but eventually slipped to a 1-1 draw with Hertha BSC.

Meier's strike sends Frankfurt into the break with a slender lead

Set pieces at both ends offered some of the best early opportunities, with a well-struck free kick offering the first real chance to Frankfurt. Stefan Aigner was well positioned in the box to receive the ball, but failed to make any meaningful contact with it.

Hertha's first chance came not long after; only a fine save from Lukas Hradecky prevented Vedad Ibisevic putting away the opening goal. Frankfurt's nervous defending from the resulting corner saw the ball ricochet off of the crossbar, again denying Hertha an early lead.

It was Frankfurt that managed to get in front, however. Marc Stendera swung his corner kick into the box, glancing off of Marco Russ's head and finding the oustretched foot of Alex Meier. The captain wasted no time in slotting it into the bottom right corner, giving him his fourth goal of the season.

Stendera had more to offer at the Hertha goal, with a venomous shot from outside the box shaking the crossbar and glancing away,

Ibisevic had Hertha's only real chance to equalise; a good ball in from Marvin Plattenhardt on the wing presented a good opportunity, but the striker narrowly sent it flying over the bar.

Darida rescues a point late on

A quick start to the second half promised as many chances as the first, and it was Hertha that had the better game to begin with, holding a good amount of possession and moving the ball well.

Ibisevic was still chasing his equaliser, and looked to have finally secured it after placing a wonderful through ball between the legs of Hradecky and into the back of the net. Only the sharp eye of the assistant referee and an offside call prevented him from levelling the match.

Hertha's persistence was rewarded at last in the 82nd minute, as Vladimir Darida chased the ball through the Frankfurt back four, took aim and coolly placed the ball to Hradecky's left hand side, finally netting his side a well-deserved goal.

A win looked to be a possibility for Hertha as they tried to press home their advantage, but they were unable to convert their attacking play into a third goal, leaving both sides with a point apiece from a well-fought match.