Score Inter Milan - Fiorentina in Serie A 2015 (1-4)

22.15: That is all we have time for from the San Siro! Fiorentina have scored four, blown Inter away and gone top, and deserve all the credit that will come their way. As for the Nerazzurri, its back to the drawing board. I've been Oliver Fisher, thanks for following, and goodnight!

22.11: Paulo Sousa very complimentary of his side, and justifiably so: "The victory is for the guys, I am satisfied with the good game shown."

22.07: As we await the comments of Paulo Sousa, a reminder that Fiorentina have gone top of Serie A with that win over Inter, who slip to second.

22.04: Mancini insists the team were not complacent. "We had our feet on the ground even before this game. Tonight doesn't change anything in that sense."

22.02: Roberto Mancini now, seemingly not in the mood for a fully fledged assault on his team. "At 0-2 the game was already over. There is not much to say."

21.57: "Now we think about the next races." Ilicic continued: "Scudetto? It is too early, there are lots of games to play."

21.55: Fiorentina's Josip Ilicic had this to say on the win: "The whole team played well, you need everyone to perform in order to win. I'm very happy, want to compliment the lads"

21.50: In the shot count, La Viola had 12 in total, with 8 on target, while Inter managed just 5 attempts with 2 on target.

21.48: The telling statistics came in the passing department. For starters, Fiorentina had a 92% passing accuracy compared to the 80% of Inter. The visitors also completed 794 total passes in comparison to the 349 of the home side, which included 738 short passes to 289.

21.47: Fiorentina had a staggering 69% possession, something which may be due in large part down to the man advantage.

21.45: As we wait for the post-match comments from the manager's, let's take a look at the stats from the game.

21.42: It drew shades of Cagliari's 4-1 win against Inter at the Meazza last year when Albin Ekdal scored a hat-trick. A similar performance in which Inter were simply blown away by fast attacking football.

21.39: Inter will just be happy that one is over but what a performance from Fiorentina. Paulo Sousa's side showing all the signs of a very competitive team.

FULL TIME: INTER 1-4 FIORENTINA - ICARDI; ILICIC, KALINIC (3)

90': Two minutes added as Alonso collects a yellow for clipping Icardi.

88': Ranocchia makes a sliding challenge to deny Kalinic another easy finish from an Alonso cross.

88': Fiorentina playing keepball as the fans areing for the exit here at San Siro.

84': Kalinic looking for a fourth as he finds space on the right side of the box, although Handanovic is equal to his effort and a corner is eventually conceded.

82': Substitution - Matias Fernandez > Milan Badelj.

81': Medel enters the book for a challenge. Inter can't wait for this to end.

78': Santon has had a nightmare today - as could be said about most of the Inter team. He gave the ball away allowing Kalinic to find Ilicic.

77': Substitution - Marcelo Brozovic > Fredy Guarin.

77': This game is all over! Amazing work from Ilicic who had been put through by Kalinic, yet he unselfishly squared the perfect ball to his Croatian teammate for a hat-trick and a fourth for Fiorentina.

76': GOAL! INTER 1-4 FIORENTINA - KALINIC

76': Worrying signs for La Viola as Roncaglia is stretchered off, however it may not be as bad as first though as he appeared to walk off once he had left the field.

75': Substitution - Gilberto Jr. > Facundo Roncaglia.

72': Substitute Tomovic hits and effort straight at Handanovic after a nice turn.

70': Substitution - Nenad Tomovic > Jakub Blaszczykowski.

70': Kalinic gets a harsh yellow card for an adjudged deliberate handball.

66': Fiorentina doing a good job of passing the ball around and killing any Inter momentum.

62': The Meazza has found it's voice! Biabiany comes on for Perisic who had struggled to this point.

61': Substitution - Jonathan Biabiany > Ivan Perisic.

60': A lifeline for Inter! Icardi with a free header from the free-kick that was taken by Telles. The ball rebounded off the post but Icardi was there to follow it up and reduce the deficit!

60': GOAL! INTER 1-3 FIORENTINA - ICARDI

59': Roncaglia brings down Palacio after Medel had turned out of trouble and fired it long for the Argentine.

57': Inter with a nice bit of possession but no penetration. Tough to see where a goal is coming from for them.

51': The jeers becoming a lot more audible now as Perisic can't quite reach a ball through.

50': Badelj strikes one from just outside the area after a neat one-two. Handanovic saves easily.

47': So Inter going for damage limitation perhaps as the ineffectual Kondogbia is replaced by central defender Ranocchia.

46': Substitution - Andrea Ranocchia > Geoffrey Kondogbia.

46': Away we go! Lets hope for just as many goals and plenty more drama!

HT: The man pictured has been instrumental in the success of Fiorentina so far. Two goals but countless runs to stretch the defence and make life difficult.

HT: Has Mancini's side been found out? Or have the visitors just played the perfect half? A combination of both for me.

HT: Inter have had just one shot on target out of three total attempts. They need to score very early in the second half to even stand a chance, but it wouldn't be silly to suggest the game is already out of their reach.

HT: If the scoreline stays the same, Fiorentina will be top of the Serie A table. That hasn't happened for 17 years.

HT: However, the stats show just how clinical La Viola have been. They have scored from all three shots on target, with just two shots off target.

HT: Fiorentina have been nothing short of magnificent though. Kalinic, as a lone striker, has caused the Inter back line so many problems. Valero, Alonso and Blaszczykowski have complemented him perfectly, as has Ilicic.

HT: No words can describe that first half for Inter other that catastrophic. As if being three goals down wasn't enough, they have lost a key player in Miranda to suspension and show no signs of getting back into it.

HALF TIME: INTER 0-3 FIORENTINA - ILICIC, KALINIC (2)

45': One minute added despite all the events in a crazy first half.

43': Guarin with a moment of madness. He is very lucky to only receive a yellow as he goes in for a two footed stamp. Referee immediately produced the yellow.

42': Borja Valero completely tricks Alex Telles with a fake shot and continues his run across the edge of the box, however he shoots over in space.

40': Yellow card for Geoffrey Kondogbia. He has struggled to keep up with the play tonight it has to be said.

37': Another let off for Inter. Kondogbia gives away the ball deep in his own territory, but luckily Kalinic was not expecting the through ball.

36': Ranocchia warming up for the home side as Tatarusanu concedes a corner from which Kondogbia horrible skews a half volley well wide.

32': It seemed a little harsh as Kalinic was clearly looking for it despite being through on goal, however it was silly to run directly behind him in the circumstances and force the referee to make a decision.

32': This has been the worst possible first half for the Nerazzurri. Miranda now sent off for a last man tackle of Kalinic.

31': RED CARD INTER - MIRANDA

27': Medel prevents a great chance for a fourth as he cuts off Valero's ball over to Blasczcykowski on the counter.

26': If it was a mountain before, then who knows what it is now. Inter really struggling here and look like conceding with every Viola attack.

24': A carbon copy of the midweek game as Marcos Alonso links up with Kalinic! A perfect ball across the face of goal and another tap in for the Croatian!

23': GOAL! INTER 0-3 FIORENTINA - KALINIC

22': One has to question if the injury to Jovetic has affected Inter here, because they look completely out of sorts, not like their typical organised selves that we have seen this season so far.

19': That perfect record in serious jeoprady now. Handanovic questionable for both goals. Having got to the initial Ilicic effort, he has to get a stronger fist on it. A mountain to climb now.

18': Oh dear! Things go from bad to worse for Inter! Ilicic allowed to shoot from 25 yards, and Handanovic can only parry the ball in the air, where Kalinic is waiting for a tap in from a yards!

18': GOAL! INTER 0-2 FIORENTINA - KALINIC

17': A moment of panic as the ball isn't cleared by Fiorentina from an Inter corner. Miranda eventually flagged offside in the second phase following the cross.

13': Kondogbia catches Badelj in the chin with a stray arm, causing some considerable distress for the former Hamburg midfielder.

11': Inter responding well here, as Palacio is wrongly flagged offside when clear on the left flank, a let off for Astori .

10': Palacio goes down on the edge of the area trying to run on to a through ball, but referee Damato waves play on!

8': Inter trying to get back into this game as Kondogbia has a weak header from 16 yards saved comfortably. At the other end, Badelj wins the ball back and Kalinic nearly gets in behind.

5': Medel put his 'keeper under pressure but I have no idea what Handanovic was thinking. He can have no complaints, and this will be a challenge for the hosts now!

4': A nightmare start for Inter! Handanovic cleans out Kalinic after a poor touch from the 'keeper. Ilicic makes no mistake from the spot, beating Samir to the right, who picked up a yellow for his troubles.

3': GOAL! INTER 0-1 FIORENTINA - ILICIC

3': PENALTY FIORENTINA!

1': Here we go! We are underway! Fiorentina in all white will be kicking towards the southern end of the ground. Inter, in black and white shirts, black shorts and black socks, will kick towards the Nord.

19.43: The teams are in the tunnel and ready to enter the glorious San Siro!

19.41: A big blow for the Nerazzurri right before kick off. Can Palacio help Icardi spearhead the forward line? It may play into Inter's hands as the visitors are so familiar with Jovetic.

19.40: BREAKING - Stevan Jovetic has picked up a calf injury whilst warming up and will be replaced by Rodrigo Palacio.

19.37: Having been in attendance myself for the Derby della Madonnina earlier this month, I know first hand just how important the Curva Nord will be tonight in motivating Inter towards another success.

19.35: There are just two sides who have not conceded a goal in the first 45 minutes, and they meet tonight. It may be an ominous sign, but records are made to be broken.

19.30: The visitors must keep a firm eye on the man below. Mauro Icardi was the joint Capocannoniere winner in 2014-15, and although he hasn't set the world alight so far this season, he is due a flurry of goals if the chances are presented to him.

19.24: Fiorentina know the equation well: a win and they go top of the table. A draw would not be enough to take them second due to Il Toro's superior goal difference,

19.22: With kick-off now under half an hour away, it is important to look at the magnitude of this fixture. A win for Inter would keep their perfect record going, and they would move five points ahead of Torino, who won their fourth game out of six today to continue a wonderful start to the season.

19.18: Felipe Melo also played for Fiorentina, but certainly will not get a welcome reaction from the Fiorentina supporters, as he made a switch to Juventus, a major rival of the purples.

19.16: Continuing the theme of familiar faces brings us to the two managers tonight. Mancini managed Fiorentina almost 15 years ago when he took over back in 2001, while Sousa played for Inter between 1998 and 2001.

19.12: One man who will feature heavily tonight is Stevan Jovetic; a great player who was well respected by the fans at Fiorentina. This evening though, he turns out against the club which he played in over 100 games for, and scored 35 goals.

19.10: Remarkably, Fioretina have lost in 12 of their last 14 visits to the San Siro, having lost twelve in a row up until March 2014. The odds are stacked against them but the pressure on Inter may play into the hands of La Viola.

19.07: The stadium holds 81,277 people and will no doubt have a fantastic atmosphere tonight, with this being such an important game.

19.05: Tonight's venue is the famous Stadio San Siro, known due to the district it is located. Officially, however, it is called the Giuseppe Meazza, named after the legendary player who appeared for both Inter and Milan.

19.03: “The criticism just motivates us more. When a side wins five out of five, it is always going to attract divergent opinions," the Colombian continued. “The Scudetto? Let’s just focus on this game first, then we’ll see.”

19.01: Fredy Guarin, who has been instrumental thus far for Inter, knows how important this game is. “This game is important for so many reasons,” Guarin told Mediaset Premium. “We are highly motivated and need to give a sense of consistency to our results.”

18.58: Plenty of threat on the bench for both sides, with the likes of Ljajic and Palacio for the hosts, proven Serie A impact players. Meanwhile, the visitors will take comfort from being able to call upon Giuseppe Rossi and Babacar at any time.

18.56: FIORENTINA BENCH - Fiorentina bench: Sepe, Lezzerini, Gilberto, Tomovic, Bernardeschi, Rebic, Mati Fernandez, Suarez, Verdù, Rossi, Babacar.

18.55: INTER BENCH - Inter bench: Carrizo, Juan Jesus, Palacio, Biabiany, Montoya, Ljajic, Ranocchia, Gnoukouri, Nagatomo, Brozovic, Dimarco, Manaj.

18.53: Roncaglia starts over Tomovic in an interesting move by Sousa. Meanwhile the likes of Ilicic and Borja Valero will be a threat to the home defence. Jakub Blaszczcykowski has recovered from his injury in time to feature tonight.

18.51: OFFICIAL FIORENTINA XI - Tatarusanu; Roncaglia, Gonzalo Rodriguez, Astori; Blaszczykowski, Badelj, Vecino, Alonso; Ilicic, Borja Valero; Kalinic.

18.49: A slight change to the expected starting line-up for the Nerazzurri as Ivan Perisic slots in behind Icardi and Jovetic in a 4-3-1-2 formation. Adem Ljajic had been expected to fill the role, but Mancini has chosen the former Wolfsburg man to fill the spot.

18.48: OFFICIAL INTER XI - Handanovic; Santon, Miranda, Medel, Telles; Guarin, Melo, Kondogbia; Perisic; Jovetic, Icardi.

18.45: Hello and welcome to VAVEL's live coverage of FC Internazionale - Fiorentina. I'm Oliver Fisher, and with an hour to go until kick off I will be bringing you the team news ahead of this important fixture.

Fiorentina coach Paulo Sousa, when asked who the pressure is on, clearly believes it is on the home team: "All games are important and we treat this one no differently. Inter are a balanced side with no gaps between sections." He continued, "Without a doubt [the pressure is on] Inter. However, I don't think that will necessarily be an advantage for us."

"They take the initiative and have top players who can make the difference at crucial moments.”

"Inter have got the right mentality. I respect everyone's views but I'm happy with my own to be quite honest. We're happy about the fact that we look solid. It means we've done a good job.”

"I'm able to judge if the team is playing well or not. We can improve and we're still making some mistakes," the ex-Lazio boss told his pre-match press conference. "I don't think there are any teams that can be considered perfect."

We'll have the confirmed team selections out an hour before kick-off, but now it's time for some comments from Inter boss Roberto Mancini from the pre-match press conference.

Blaszczykowski has a dislocated shoulder, while forward Giuseppe Rossi is still coming back from a long-term knee injury but may feature.

Fiorentina have rotated their squad plenty this season due to a number of injuries and European competition, and have two injuries coming into this game.

Roberto Mancini has just one injury concern, that of Colombian central defender Jeison Murillo. Gary Medel has been very capable covering at CB, so it is expected he will partner Miranda in defence. Meanwhile, a front three of Adem Ljajic, Stevan Jovetic and Mauro Icardi is enough to scare any opponent.

Predicted Fiorentina XI: Tatarusanu, Tomovic, Rodriguez, Astori, Alonso, Suarez, Borja Valero, Bernardeschi, Rossi, Ilicic, Kalinic.

Predicted Inter XI: Handanovic, Santon, Miranda, Medel, Telles, Kondogbia, Melo, Guarin, Ljajic, Jovetic, Icardi.

However, the signs point to last season being an anomaly, as Inter have won 22 of the last 40 meetings between the two sides, scoring 61 at an average of over 1.50 goals per game.

Last season, it was Fiorentina who had the better of the Nerazzurri in this fixture, doing the double over the Milano side. Khouma Babacar, Juan Cuadrado and Nenad Tomovic scored as they won 3-0 at the Stadio Artemio Franchi, while a solo Mohamed Salah goal was enough to win at the San Siro.

Fiorentina did the business in their last league game; a 2-0 home win against newly promoted Bologna. Jakub Blaszczykowski scored the first with 20 minutes remaining, and Kalinic sealed in ten minutes later as La Viola moved to 2nd. They were however beaten at home by Basel in the UEFA Europa League Group stage back on September 17th.

In their last home game, Inter beat Hellas Verona by a solitary goal from new signing Felipe Melo. The assist came from his former Galatasaray team-mate Alex Telles, another signing who has been re-united with coach Mancini as they look for success in Italy.

Fiorentina have been almost perfect in their start to the season, with just a 3-1 loss to Torino back in August blemishing four wins. They have been playing great football under coach Paulo Sousa and will be looking to add a fifth win at the Giuseppe Meazza this Sunday evening.

Inter have been the fairytale story of the league so far for most, having their best start to a league season since 1966. Having finished in a poultry 8th position last season, they have begun the 2015-16 campaign with a perfect five wins from five, despite scoring just six goals. The new signings haven’t quite gelled yet entirely, but have contributed nonetheless.

This is an exciting match in prospect between first and second place in the league, with both teams having started the season in great form, combining for nine wins in ten games and a goal difference of plus nine.

