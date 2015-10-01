Milan - Napoli Preview: Milan looking to iron out inconsistency

After a Europa League victory, Napoli will look to make it four wins out their last five games as they face an up and down AC Milan team.

Form

Surprisngly Milan haven't drew at all this season. They have three wins and three losses this season. This has put them in 11th place and given the high expectations in Milan, the pressure is mounting. It didn't get any better when Milan were beaten 1-0 by Genoa in their last fixture. Tension is building in the San Siro as AC Milan's inconsistent play has gotten the fans all confused.

Napoli have been in great form so far. They haven't lost a match since the opening day in Serie A. Although it looks very promising, they have drawn three times. Each time they have given up a late lead and it must be frustrating for the team to be dropping points like that early on in the season. But they have been great on the European front as they recently beat Legia Warsaw 2-0 in group stage. Although they haven't struggled to put their opponents to the sword in Europe, they have struggled in Italy.

Key Players

The key player for AC Milan will be Carlos Bacca. After coming over from Sevilla in the summer, Bacca intially struggled in the San Siro but has rebounded quite well. He'll face a tough Napoli defence that has clean sheets in four of their last five games. Bacca will be trying to create chances in the box off set pieces as well. He won't outrun the Napoli defence but he can certainly cause them plenty trouble.

The key player for Napoli will be their best player in Gonzalo Higuain. The striker struck against Juventus in Napoli's 2-1 win and he recently scored against Warsaw in the Europa League. He has scored five goals in six games and has certainly started this season on a hot streak. He will be facing a Milan defense that has not had any particular collapses this season but on current form there is every chance that he'll wreck havoc in this fixture.

Berlusconi pulls initial plan for stadium move

Milan Club President Silvio Berlusconi has said that he does not plan to go on with his intial plan to move the team to another stadium. The San Siro is one of the most iconic stadiums and it would be silly for AC Milan to move out of it.

In a shocking move, Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has called on the mayor of Naples to help him renovate Stadio San Paolo or he has threathend to relocate the club. The stadium was last renovated in 1990 and is in need of being fixed up.

What They're Saying

Milan's inconsistent play has frustrated their manager and fans alike, if Milan want to make this a more successful season, they will have to play with more consistency. "If we had played the first half like we played the second, we would have won." Sinisa Mihajlovic told reporters after Milan's defeat to Genoa.