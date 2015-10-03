Las Plamas vs. Eibar: Struggling sides look to regain form before break

Newly promoted club, Las Plamas, will play hosts to an Eibar side at the Estadio de Gran Canaria with both sides looking for all three points to restore a bit of form heading into an international break.

Form

For the second consecutive season, Eibar started the season off brightly as they won their first two matches defeating Granada and Athletic Club. Since then, however, they have not been able to win, while drawing three times and losing the other two -- with their most recent match being a 1-1 draw with Celta de Vigo.

In the draw against Celta, they played well. Eibar opened up the goal scoring in the third minute through Borja Bastón and defended their lead for 70 minutes before Iago Aspas finally broke down a stout defense as they frustrated their opposition up until then.

Las Plamas, on the other hand, has struggled to find any kind of form bar a 2-0 home win over Sevilla on the fifth match day of the season with goals coming from Roque Mesa and Antonio Alcarez. Their next time out, they battled another La Liga giant in Barcelona losing 2-1. This was the second time that they battled one of the big three clubs and came away with a one goal loss. This should give them confidence knowing that they can defend against the biggest sides while being able to attack and even score.

Key Players

Borja Bastón is Eibar's main threat in open play as he has found the back of the net three times in six appearances, scoring twice against Levante and another versus Celta de Vigo. On loan from Atletico Madrid, the 23-year-old has the knack for find the back of the net and he will surely be one of the targets in Saturday's match, having scored in the last two matches.

It is hard to really pinpoint one Las Plamas footballer who stands out above the rest because four on the squad are all level on one goal each. Perhaps the main man is not up front, but in the back, guiding a line that needs to be solid throughout the course of the season. Of course, that is 33-year-old Antolin Alcaraz. He has Premier League experience with Everton and is a key part of Paraguay's international set up.

Prediction

This is going to be a very tight affair the whole way through with both sides lacking in attacking options. Most likely, this is going to end in either a 0-0 draw, or 1-1 with goals coming off of set pieces or on the counter. If there is going to be more than two goals scored then that will be a major surprise.