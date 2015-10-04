Score AC Milan 0-4 Napoli in Serie A 2015

22.26: And that is goodnight from me! An incredible night at the San Siro. Napoli keep rolling, but its back to the drawing board for Milan and Mihajlovic. I've been Oliver Fisher, thank you for following here on VAVEL!

22.25: He continued: "The team that played was the best we have, there were many doubts of formation."

22.22: Sinisa Mihajlovic was quick to give his opponents credit: "Tonight we lost to a better team than us"

22.14: Maurizio Sarri understandably full of praise for his team after the romping 4-0 win: "The team is healthy, playing well, with enthusiasm and fun. We must improve further and work hard."

22.10: Still no manager comments, however according to some reports on Twitter Adriano Galliani had a long phone conversation with somebody after the match.

22.00: “I am happy to have helped bring a victory for Napoli. It doesn’t matter who scores, the important thing is to win games and make the fans happy," said the Napoli forward.

21.58: First to give his words is Lorenzo Insigne. “I am very happy, because it’s my first brace for Napoli and above all to do it in this stadium, which in my mind is the most beautiful in Italy,” he told Mediaset Premium.

21.52: The Serie A just keeps throwing up shocks. Just one clean sheet in 70 games, and no team is unbeaten, while only Verona haven't won.

21.50: Praise must go to this man, Lorenzo Insigne. Two wonderful goals to make it five in five, surely vying for a start in the Italian national team.

21.48: Such an intelligent performance from Sarri's side, who passed Milan to death in the second half. They completed 528 passes, way more than the 301 the home team managed.

21.47: Napoli end with 61% possession having toyed with Milan late on. The visitors had eleven shots, four on target, while the Rossoneri had just two shots on target out of twelve.

21.45: As we wait for some post match comments, a look at the statistics...

21.42: The fans reportedly chanting "Shame on you! Back to work!" at their team in the closing stages. An indication of the anger they feel at such a performance.

21.40: A humbling at the San Siro for Milan. Napoli move up to 6th with 12 points. Milan stay 11th with nine points, still in the bottom half.

FULL TIME: MILAN 0-4 NAPOLI (ALLAN 13', INSIGNE 48' + 67', ELY o.g. 77')

90': Bonaventura hits it straight at Reina.

89': Bacca earns a free kick right on the edge of the box. A chance to restore some dignity here.

87': Hard times for Milan supporters. So much optimism still, yet they look set to lose 4-0 at home for the first time since August 2009 against Mourinho's Inter.

85': Chance! Should have been 5-0. Callejon almost finding Gabbiadini inside the box with a pull-back. The ball ricochets wide.

83': Substitution - Andrea Poli > Juraj Kucka.

81': No goal for Higuain tonight then, yet he has certainly played his part in what has been an amazing performance from his team.

80': Substitution - Manolo Gabbiadini > Gonzalo Higuain.

77': A terrible night just gets worse for Rodrigo Ely. He had to stretch out to stop the cross otherwise Higuain has a tap in, but you can't help but feel sorry for young Ely.

77': GOAL! MILAN 0-4 NAPOLI (ELY O.G.)

75': Sarri's side playing wonderful keep-ball here. Milan offering no threat anymore. It really has been a terrible half for them.

73': Substitutions - Dries Mertens > Lorenzo Insigne. David Lopez > Marek Hamsik.

69': Fansing out of the San Siro now, and I don't blame them. That is curtains for Milan and they have been embarassed at home by a tactically astute Napoli side.

67': What an amazing free kick by Lorenzo Insigne! He makes it five goals in five with a wonderful strike from 25 yards.

67': GOAL! MILAN 0-3 NAPOLI (INSIGNE)

66': Yellow Card - Ely

66': Such clever work by Higuain as he draws a foul from Ely after poking the ball past him and trying to run through.

63': Antonelli goes into the book for a dive inside the area as he tried to beat Albiol to the ball.

63': Yellow Card - Antonelli

61': Yellow Card - Callejon

61': Callejon should make it 0-3! He takes a heavy first touch in acres of space inside the box, and compounds in by earning a yellow card trying to win the ball back.

60': Save by Reina! Good free kick was met by the head of Ely, but the 'keeper is equal to it. That is the first save Reina has had to make.

57': Cerci introduced for Milan in order to provide width. Meanwhile Allan is tackled just in time as he pulled back to shoot inside the area.

57': Substitution - Alessio Cerci > Andrea Bertolacci

56': Napoli looking much more comfortable with a two goal advantage as opposed to the solitary goal.

53': Higuain goes down under contact from Zapata, again the referee waves play on.

51': Just one victory in 21 attempts heading into this game at the San Siro for Napoli. They are firmly in the driving seat here though.

50': Allan should have done better as he found space outside the box. The home fans beginning to show their anger now with their team trailing again. Still time in this though...

48': A wonderful move from Napoli! Lovely one-two between Insigne and Higuain, the former latching onto the through ball ahead of Ely and curling a beautiful shot home.

48': GOAL! MILAN 0-2 NAPOLI (INSIGNE)

46': Off we go for the second half!

HT: Milan CEO Adriano Galliani clearly upset about the Allan goal in the image below.

HT: The second half will be beginning again shortly here at the San Siro, so stay tuned here on VAVEL Live!

HT: Milan having eight shots to Napoli's five at the break, but with zero on target, while the visitors have two. Sarri's side have also completed 47 more passes, with 207 compared to 160 from the home side.

HT: The Rossoneri fans grew understandably restless though, as Milan head for their fourth loss in seven to start the season.

HT: Allan capitalised on slack work by Zapata to score the only clear cut chance, however Milan will be encouraged by their play since the goal as they looked more and more likely to unlock Napoli.

HT: So, its 1-0 to the visitors Napoli here at half time, despite them being second best in terms of possession and general play.

HALF TIME: MILAN 0-1 NAPOLI (ALLAN 13')

45+2': Zapata stepped in the way of Insigne there as he tried to latch on to a header back to Lopez from Ely. Referee says get up!

45+1': End-to-end final minute or so in this first half, though the quality is lacking as Bertolacci can't find Bacca with a headed through ball.

43': Mihajlovic getting a telling off from the referee as he shows continued frustration towards his decisions.

40': Higuain has a close range effort well blocked by Zapata. The resulting corner is headed behind by Koulibaly.

40': Milan having most of the play as they continue to probe for an equaliser. Reina hasn't had a save of note to make though.

36': Antonelli shoots well over as a cross from Kucka falls to him deep on the edge of the box.

32': Yellow Card - Bonaventura

32': Higuain shifts the ball well onto his right foot, though he drags his attempt wide from outside the box.

30': Another corner for Milan as Koulibaly does well to reduce the space for Bonaventura on the break. Luiz Adriano heads over from the resulting cross.

28': Kucka penalised for a very high foot on Hamsik following a cleared corner.

27': Reina down in pain as Adriano leaves a foot in reaching for a ball beyond him.

24': Chance! Bertolacci crosses from the left side, but it is just behind Luiz Adriano who can't quite get in the right position for a serious attempt at goal.

23': Bacca and Bonaventura get in each other's way as a shot from the edge of the box is blocked.

21': Higuain finds space, but his cross doesn't find a teammate.

20': Napoli seemingly sitting back and absorbing the pressure from the home side while looking for the counter here.

18': Amazing from Gonzalo Higuain as he takes Ely and Zapata out of the game with a touch and turn. His shot at the end was weak, though.

14': Yellow Card - Allan.

14': Zapata's header was weak and put them under pressure. Napoli have the lead against the run of play as a free kick for Milan is defused.

13': That was a nightmare for the two central defenders, who haven't looked comfortable all game so far. The ball eventually finds Allan after Milan can't play out from the back, and he slots past Lopez easily for his third of the season!

13': GOAL! MILAN 0-1 NAPOLI (ALLAN)

12': Chance! Bacca strolls away from his man before feeding Kucka on the edge of the box, however he skews it wide when he would have hoped for at least an effort on target.

11': Bacca had a run on Albiol in behind, and Luiz Adriano nearly finds him with a through ball.

10': Ghoulam crosses from the left byline; comfortably caught by Lopez.

8': Smart work from Kucka as he cuts back for a crossing chance. It is blocked behind for a corner, and Montolivo's ball over the top is easily claimed by Reina.

6': Great spin move by Higuain as he feeds Insigne on the left. His attempted through ball is cut out as Milan break. Great tempo early...

4': Offside called as Hamsik thought he was in behind; but Kucka held a good line slotting in at right back temporarily.

3': Close! Riccardo Montolivo finds space to shoot around 20 yards out, however his effort rises late and thankfully for Reina goes narrowly over.

2': The odds are stacked against the visitors here, with just one win in eleven away from the San Paolo.

1': A bit of early head tennis here between the defenders as the ball eventually ends up with Diego Lopez.

1': We are underway! Milan kicking towards the Curva Sud here in this first half!

19.45: Kick-off just seconds away now. Napoli in light blue shirts, matching shorts and white socks as Milan anthem "Solo Con Te" rings out around a packed out stadium.

19.43: Here come the teams! Milan in their typical Rossoneri shirts, with white shorts and black socks. The Curva Sud is ready for this one!

19.36: The teams will be on the field in a matter of minutes in this important fixture so early in the season! Milan will be hoping they can repeat the performance of last season when they defeated the Neapolitans 2-0 at San Siro.

19.28: How big a miss will this man be for Milan? He hasn't managed to recover from injury in time to feature tonight. And will the news of Brendan Rodgers sacking have any impact upon his future at Liverpool Football Club?

19.24: A win for Napoli should see them climb to 5th, while a win for AC Milan would likely only see them move to 6th or 7th depending on margin of victory, due to their goal difference.

19.20: Sampdoria drew 1-1 at home to Inter, while Empoli beat Sassuolo 1-0 at home. Roma beat Palermo 4-2 and Udinese-Genoa was locked at 1-1. Lazio won 2-0 against Frosinone, and in the later game Juventus brushed aside an early deficit to beat Bologna 3-1.

19.15: With half an hour until the ball gets rolling, a look at the results from earlier today...

19.10: A UEFA four-star stadium, it recorded it's highest attendance back when Inter played Schalke in 1997, with over 83,000 in attendance. The capacity has since been reduced. It has been home to AC Milan since 1926, whereas Inter came 21 years later.

19.08: The Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, commonly known as San Siro due to the district it is located in, has an all-seater capacity of 81,277, making it one of the biggest stadiums in Europe.

19.05: Tonight's venue is of course the legendary San Siro stadium of Milano, home of Internazionale and AC Milan.

19.01: Plenty of firepower on the bench for both sides in this one. Suso, Cerci and Honda can all slot in behind the striker if needed, and for the visitors Mertens and Gabbiadini provide goal threat.

18.59: NAPOLI BENCH - Gabriel, Rafael, Strinic, Chiriches, Maggio, Henrique, David Lopez, El Kaddouri, Valdifiori, Chalobah, Mertens, Gabbiadini.

18.58: MILAN BENCH - Bench: Abbiati, Donnarumma, Alex, Calabria, De Jong, Jose Mauri, Nocerino, Poli, Suso, Cerci, Honda.

18.56: For Napoli, they field perhaps their strongest eleven. Gonzalo Higuain will provide the goal threat along with Insigne and Callejon, while Allan and Jorginho will sit deep and allow Hamsik to create from the midfield three.

18.55: So it is very much as expected for both teams in terms of starting line-ups. For the hosts, Bonaventura does start behind Bacca and Adriano, while a midfield three of Bertolacci, Montolivo and Kucka are deployed.

18.53: OFFICIAL NAPOLI XI - Reina, Hysaj, Albiol, Koulibaly, Ghoulam, Hamšík, Allan, Jorginho, Insigne, Callejón, Higuaín.

18.51: OFFICIAL MILAN XI - Diego Lopez; De Sciglio, Zapata, Ely, Antonelli; Bertolacci, Montolivo, Kucka; Bonaventura; Bacca, Luiz Adriano.

18.49: As we await the team news, some words from young defender Rodrigo Ely: "It’s important that we play well for the entire 90 minutes and I am certain that tonight against Napoli we will manage that."

18.45: Hello and welcome back to the Live commentary of AC Milan - Napoli. Kick off is around an hour away, and I Oliver Fisher will be taking you through the build up for the game.

The Italian international continued: “The club are right to intervene when they think the team needs some stimulus."

“We agree with what the club and the Coach have said, because we must do more. We need a lasting change to this trend, that’s the only way we can achieve our goals," Montolivo told Premium Sport.

AC Milan captain Riccardo Montolivo believes the team needs to reverse the trend of disappointing results that has plagued the club for the past few years.

Napoli may line up with the same eleven that they did against Juventus, with a front three of Callejon, Higuain and Insigne enough to strike fear into any defense. Allan has been impressive alongside Jorginho in the midfield this season, so that is an area the visitors will be looking to dominate.

Young central defender Rodrigo Ely is expected to take the place of suspended Alessio Romagnoli in the back line for Milan, while Bertolacci and Kucka return from injury. Bonaventura could start behind the strikers as a Trequartista, while Bacca and Adriano are preferred up front.

Probable Napoli XI (4-3-3): Reina; Hysaj, Albiol, Koulibaly, Ghoulam; Allan, Jorginho, Hamsik; Callejon, Higuain, Insigne.

Probable Milan XI (4-3-1-2): D. Lopez; De Sciglio, Zapata, Ely, Antonelli; Kucka, Montolivo, Bertolacci; Bonaventura; Bacca, Luiz Adriano.

The referee for tonight's match is Nicola Rizzoli, a man who has dished out four red cards in his last four matches. He gave out seven bookings as well as a second yellow sending off and a straight red card in Lazio - Genoa back on September 23rd, while he did the same minus one booking when Roma beat Juventus 2-1 in late August.

“This is a very important game, not just because of who we face and the history the two clubs have,” he continued.

Sarri told reporters: “This is a game between two teams that don’t know yet how far they can go this season. The game against Milan could be an indication in that respect.”

Maurizio Sarri also recognises how important this match is in gaining momentum and gauging the direction of his club this season.

He continued, with respect for the opponents: "Napoli are a very organised side, with one of the best attacks in Europe. However, they do have weaknesses and we will have to exploit them."

"There are certain matches that can change a season, and tomorrow could be one of those," the Milan boss said. "Napoli are in good form and I hope that coming up against the likes of [Gonzalo] Higuain is an extra source of motivation for our defence.

Sinisa Mihajlovic will be hoping his side can rise to the occasion on Sunday night prime-time and overcome the odds to defeat Napoli, something which he feels could set the ball rolling for the season.

Milan fans will be hoping for a match like the one in 2008, in which Ronaldo (2), Clarence Seedorf, Kaka and Alexandre Pato scored as they routed Napoli by a score of 5-2.

Napoli certainly have the recent edge in this fixture as AC Milan have won just one of the last eight competitive fixtures between the two sides. Last season, Il Diavolo did strike first with a 2-0 win at the San Siro, but the Naples club got their revengewith a 3-0 home win later in the campaign.

In their last Serie A match, Napoli defeated Juventus at the Stadio San Paolo to pick up their second win of the seeason. Goals from Lorenzo Insigne and Gonzalo Higuain was enough despite Mario Lemina's effort pulling the score back to 2-1.

A trip to the Stadio Luigi Ferraris to face Genoa proved fruitless for the Rossoneri in their last league game. A deflected free-kick from Blerim Dzemaili was enough to seal three points, although Milan were much improved in the second half.

Visitors Napoli have won four of their last five competitive matches, including two 5-0 wins against Club Brugge and Lazio. The Neapolitans struggled to start with, losing to Sassuolo before only managing draws at home to Sampdoria and away to Empoli.

AC Milan have struggled to find any consistent form this season, winning three and losing three of their first six games. In all three defeats they were blanked on the scoresheet, while the victories were all by solitary goals in what has not been the secure start that Sinisa Mihajlovic will have been wanting.

This promises to be an interesting encounter between two sides who both have nine points from six games. Many expected better of both Milan and Napoli this season, but a victory in this match could kick start the season for either side.

Hello and welcome to VAVEL's Live commenatry of AC Milan - Napoli at the San Siro here on Sunday night. My name is Oliver Fisher, and I will be taking you through the events tonight!