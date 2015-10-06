Carvajal ruled out Euro qualifiers

Real Madrid right-back Dani Carvajal has been ruled out for up two to three weeks with an ankle sprain.

Spaniard crocked

The Spaniard picked up the injury 41 minutes into the 1-1 draw with Atletico Madrid which has meant that he will not join up with the Spain squad ahead of their crucial Euro 2016 qualifying matches against Luxembourg on October 9 and Ukraine three days later.

Madrid released a statement on Monday that tests from the hospital from the capital have diagnosed an injury to the “peroneal tendons” in the 23-year-old’s right ankle.

Huge blow

Carvajal has been a huge influence in Rafael Benitez’s side so far this season missing just one of their seven matches so far and provided striker Karim Benzema the pass for the Frenchman’s goal at the Vincente Calderon.

Selection headache

This isn’t the only blow that National coach Vicente del Bosque has been dealt in his defensive as it has been announced that fellow Madrid defender Sergio Ramos has pulled out of the squad with a shoulder injury with Nacho Fernandez been called in as his replacement.

There has also been other significant absentees with further withdrawals from Real Sociedad’s Inigo Martinez and Villarreal’s Bruno Soriano with del Bosque to call up full-back Mario Gaspar and Athletic Bilbao’s duo Mikel San Jose and Xabi Etxeita.

Costa out in the cold

Chelsea’s Diego Costa has omitted from the squad for the two qualifiers, the striker would have been suspended for the match against Luxembourg in Logrono but available for the final match three days later, however, del Bosque decided to replace him with Juventus’ Alvaro Morata.

Del Bosque said the decision was made to omit the star after his booking in the 1-0 victory over Macedonia last month rather than his recent disciplinary record in the Premier League after he received a three-match ban for his behaviour in the 2-0 victory over Arsenal recently.