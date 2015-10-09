Callejon: "Scudetto is an objective"

Napoli winger, Jose Callejon, has today revealed that a first Serie A crown since the heady days of Diego Maradona is attainable.

After a shoddy start to the campaign, where the side were held by lowly Carpi and Empoli, they have responded emphatically with victories over Lazio, Milan and reigning champions Juventus.

The Spaniard's comments contrast with those of Maradona's, who recently condemned president Aurelio Di Laurentiis' decision to appoint Maurizio Sarri, the ex-Empoli coach, in lieu of experience.

Sarri, however, served up the perfect riposte with consecutive 5-0 trouncings of Club Brugge and Lazio before scoring four unanswered against Milan on Sunday, prompting talk about a potential title charge.

Scudetto would be a "dream"

“The Scudetto is an objective,” noted Callejon in an interview with Sky. "It’s also a dream" which Napoli should take "slowly." The Spaniard admitted that to do so himself and teammates need to "enjoy" themselves and "play well." Callejon went on to heap praise on his fellow attackers claiming Napoli "have the best attack" in the league and that there are "so many good players."

The Spaniard waxed lyrical about the influence of Gonzalo Higuain, who has found a new lease of life under the Italian coach after his Copa America disappointment with Argentina in the summer.

Chelsea were one of the many sides reportedly interested in Callejon's services, but the Spaniard revealed that after the first day of pre-season, where Sarri was conducting his obligatory one-to-one interviews, he became sold on the Italian's project.

Sarri told Callejon that he "had confidence" in him and that the club would have "a good season." It was also due to his (Sarri') "great confidence in me" that "I stayed" he concluded.

Napoli plan of extending Sarri's contract

CalcioNapoli.it report that De Laurentiis is planning on extending the length of Sarri's contract, currently set at one year, after the bright start he has made in the Napoli dugout.

Roma are said to be interested in prising the Italian away from Naples should Rudi Garcia's tenure on the touchline come to a halt. A salary increased, reported to be set at €1.2 million, could deter potential suitors and allow the club to mount an assault on the Scudetto.