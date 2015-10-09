Paul Pogba ruled out for a week with a sprained ankle

Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba is set to miss seven days after sustaining a sprained ankle while on national team duty with Les Bleus. Pogba sprained his right ankle during training on Wednesday with Didier Deschamps’ team. The midfielder will miss France’s upcoming friendlies against Armenia and Denmark.

Pogba is already back in Italy per an official statement from Juventus’ official website, “Paul Pogba came back to Vinovo yesterday evening, having suffered a sprain to his right ankle.”

An everpresent feature this season

The Frenchman has appeared in nine games for Juve so far this season, contributing a goal and an assist. His assist came on a sublime pass to Alvaro Morata in Juve’s 2-1 win away to Manchester City in the Champions League, while his goal came from the penalty spot against Genoa in Serie A.

This season, Pogba has displayed his two-way potential. The highly-touted midfielder has averaged 2.6 dribbles and 0.9 key passes per game. He’s completed 84.4 percent of his passes while making two tackles and an interception per contest. Overall, the player’s WhoScored rating on the season is a sparkling 7.20.

Juventus have had lots of midfield injuries

Juventus have been stricken with the injury bug as of late. A number of key players have missed time due to physical ailments, especially in midfield where both Claudio Marchisio and Sami Khedira have been forced to the sidelines at times this season. With Andrea Pirlo and Arturo Vidal leaving town in the summer transfer window coupled with injuries to Marchisio and Khedira, the team was forced to rely on Pogba as well as new additions Hernanes and Mario Lemina.

It is not known if Pogba will suit up for the Bianconeri during the team’s October 18th showdown with Inter Milan.

Juventus’ official website also stated that Pogba’s “return to sporting activities will be possible in around seven days.”