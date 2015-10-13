Inter to make Telles deal permanent

Alex Telles' agent has revealed that Inter are prepared to make his client's move permanent at the end of the season.

The full-back joined the Nerazzurri on loan from Galatasaray on deadline day and has made an impressive start to life in Serie A.

A learning curve

Speaking to Radyospor, his agent, Fernando Otto, said: "Alex is really learning a lot with Roberto Mancini and the coach has a lot of confidence in him.”

He then went onto note that both parties have been happy with the Brazilian's progression and that when his loan deal formally expires, on June 30th 2016, Inter will move swiftly to make his deal permanent.

A bright start

Telles has been a fixture under Mancini thus far as the Nerazzurri sit second to only Fiorentina in Serie A.

Widely tipped to lift the Scudetto outright, Inter suffered their first defeat of the season at the hands of the Florence outfit, when Nikola Kalinic scored a hat-trick to knock the Nerazzurri off top spot.

Inter, however, recovered quickly and earned a creditable 1-1 draw at Sampdoria courtesy of a late Ivan Perisic strike.

Mancini targetting Jese

The Nerazzurri are prepared to make a move for Real Madrid winger, Jese Rodriguez, according to FcInterNews.

The Spanish U21 international has found opportunities at a premium with Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of the youngster in Rafa Benitez's pecking order.

Inter, it is reported, are manufacturing a bid for the Spaniard's services.

Real Madrid president, Florentino Perez, however, remains reluctant to offload the youngster on a permanent deal, instead preferring a loan move.

Inter welcome champions Juventus to the San Siro when domestic action resumes and a victory over Max Allegri's admittedly weakened outfit would represent a significant turning point in the Nerazzurri's quest for the Scudetto.