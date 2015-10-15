Marchisio back for Derby D'Italia

Max Allegri will have Claudio Marchisio at his disposal this weekend as Juventus prepare for a crunch Derby D'Italia at the San Siro, according to Sport Mediaset.

The midfielder's last appearance came in Juve's 1-1 stalemate with Chievo in September -- his only appearance of the season.

'Magnificent Three' ready for action

Marchisio is set to line-up alongside Sami Khedira, who netted in his side's victory over Bologna before the international hiatus, and Paul Pogba in midfield.

However, reports have recently surfaced that the Frenchman may be ruled out after returning from international duty with an ankle sprain.

Pogba has endured a turbulent start to the campaign after assuming the fabled No.10 jersey and would relish the opportunity to finally stamp his authority.

Sources, however, are optimistic of his inclusion.

Mancini believes Juve are better equipped

Inter boss, Roberto Mancini, believes that capturing the Scudetto would be a considerable feat given the strength of Juventus, Roma and Napoli.

His side, who will be seeking a return to winning ways after consecutive disappointments against Fiorentina and Sampdoria, sit second in Serie A and victory over the champions on Sunday evening will solidify Inter's title credentials.

“It's going to be a long season, I think all clubs will have problems like ourselves, because it's impossible to win every game," he told the Guardian. “The objective is the Champions League."

When quizzed about a first Scudetto since 2010, Mancini remarked that it would "hard" because "Juventus, Roma and Napoli are better equipped than we are."

He believes, however, that a club the size of Inter should be compete ting at Champions League level and underlined the importance of qualifying for the competition this season.

Fireworks are promised when Inter welcome the Old Lady this weekend, with Max Allegri likely to have one eye on his side's Uefa Champions League tie with Borussia Monchengladbach.