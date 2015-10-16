2015 FIFA U-17 World Cup - Australia - Germany Preview: Both sides keen to open with a win

Germany and Australia face off on Sunday evening, with the pair keen to kick-start their tournament in Group C's opening match.

Australia face a tough task to maintain impressive finals form

Despite not having the recognisable names that Germany have in their squad, the Aussies will put up more than a strong fight in this game. Tony Vidmar has picked 13 players from the FFA Centre of Excellence squad in Canberra, which gives the team an understanding than few others have.

Joe Caletti, the captain, and Jackson Bandiera are two of the most experienced players in the squad and the will be tasked with anchoring the back-line and midfield with fellow FFA man Perry Fotakopoulos. They are all tasked with protecting Duro Dragicevic, another product of the Centre of Excellence.

Four non-Australia based players have also been picked by Vidmar, and it was one of those men that netted in their warm-up game against Costa Rica. Liverpool's Jake Brimmer scored in the aforementioned one-all draw, with the midfielder doing everything he can to earn a starting spot.

Thomas Prinsen is currently with PEC Zwolle, while Joshua Laws plys his trade in Germany at Fortuna Düsseldorf. Perhaps the most impressive, however, is Udinese's Panos Armenakas. The teen became the youngest 'Joey' to sign a professional contract with a club in Europe's top five leagues.

“We can’t wait to play against three excellent teams,” Vidmar said. He was speaking to the official Australian under-17 website, and added: “We will be throwing everything at our opponents in the group stage to give us the best possible chance to progress to the next round.”

Germany looking to go one better than their European final heart-break

After a largely promising group stage, Germany gradually came unstuck in the knock-out rounds before France dealt the killer blow. A devastating performance in the final left Christian Wück's men battered and bruised, but perhaps that is just the motivation they need to go one step further in Chile.

That experience was such a stark contrast from what had gone before in the tournament that it may have been what was required to gear them up for the World Cup. They have a solid and reliable spine, which can be changed without having a great impact on the quality of play.

Constantin Frommann is one of the finest goalkeepers in the world at his age, and that is no understatement. His kicking may need some work, but other than that the Freiburg youngster has a hugely promising career in front of him - especially if the Euros were anything to go by.

A solid back four will protect him, who are equally adept at scoring and keeping the ball out at either end. The midfield is also well-balanced, and the returning Niklas Dorsch will give a huge boost to the entire squad. The Bayern Munich midfielder's ability to dictate the tempo is vital.

Perhaps so key that Felix Passlack's relentless Instagram posts about his return and having him fit again are justified. The Borussia Dortmund starlet, who seems destined for greatness, performed much better with Dorsch in the middle of the park and will be looking to show similar form to that which saw him blitz opponents last season.

Set-pieces, crossing, dribbling, pace and finishing; it's not hard to see where the Marco Reus comparisions have come from and why he is the squad's captain. If Passlack plays will for the duration of the tournament, Germany should be in the mix to claim the title come November 8th.

Team news

Australia come into the clash with no notable injury concerns, and should be able to field a full-strength starting eleven.

The same can not be said of Germany, who will be without one of their talisman from the under-17 European Championship in the summer. Janni-Luca Serra has dropped out due to personal reasons, and was replaced by Dominik Franke. One BVB player has been added into the squad, however, as Patrick Fritsch replaced Dennis Geiger.

Predicted line-ups

Australia: (4-3-3) Dragicevic; Vakirtzis, Rowles, Fotakopoulos, Bandiera; Laws, Caletti, Brimmer; Derrick, Waring, Armenakas.

Germany: (4-2-3-1) Frommann; Karakas, Gül, Nesseler, Abu Hanna; Saglam, Dorsch; Passlack, Schmidt, Köhlert; Eggestein.

Quotes via joeys.footballaustralia.com.au