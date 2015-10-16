SV Sandhausen 1-0 1. FC Kaiserslautern: Vucur own goal keeps hosts ticking

A Stipe Vucur own-goal was enough to inflict a first defeat in Konrad Fünfstuck's time as manager.

Neither side made many changes to the line-ups that won them their respective games before the international break. Kaiserslautern remained unchanged from the 3-0 triumph over Fortuna Düsseldorf, while Sandhausen replaced the suspended Florian Hübner with Daniel Schulz after beating FC St. Pauli 3-1.

A day to forget for both sides

The early stages of the game were tight and tense, far from what had been seen from the teams earlier in the campaign. Marcus Piossek had the only real chance in the opening stages, although his effort couldn't find the back of the net. Sandhausen managed a response midway through the half, with Leart Paqarada's free-kick bringing the best out of Marius Müller in the Kaiserslautern goal.

Despite the endeavors of both sides to play football, constant fouls continued to break up any rhythm in any of their attempts to go forward. It was no real surprise then, when a total of five players were booked before the break.

Vucur heads home the winner at the wrong end

It was just before half time when the breakthrough came and, unfortunately for Vucur, he headed into his own net. An avoidable corner, which could have been given as a Kaiserslautern foul, was whipped in by Paqarada and the Austrian centre-half turned the ball past his goalkeeper. Fünfstuck was livid, and Thorsten Schriever sent him to the stands for dissent.

The second half produced very little, in what was a game for the footballing purists. Sascha Mockenhaupt had his header tipped over the bar by Marco Knaller, while Antonio-Mirko Colak wasted a similarly good chance earlier in the half.

The main talking point of the period was Philipp Klingmann's sending off with just over 15 minutes to go. Despite his red card, Sandhausen kept calm at the back and managed to run out 1-0 winners, continuing their incredible early season form.