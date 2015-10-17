1. FC Union Berlin 3-3 FC St. Pauli: Enthralling encounter ends in dramatic fashion

Six goals were scored at the Stadion An der Alten Försterei with 1. FC Union Berlin and FC St. Pauli splitting the lot with each taking home a point as a result.

Despite all of the goals scored, the opening fifteen minutes of the match were extremely dull as neither had a shot until three minutes later. That chance came off the foot of Damir Kreilach but it was comfortable for the St. Pauli shot stopper as the shot was hit with no venom.

St. Pauli finds the first half breakthrough

Seemingly out of nowhere though, it was Sobota who found the back of the net giving St. Pauli the early lead. He got on the end of a cross inside the area in tons of space, took his time lining up the shot before firing past a full-stretched Haas.

An audacious attempt from outside the area by Union's captain curled too far wide and Himmelman gobbled up the attempt easily. The chances came few and far between after that last attempt until the half was winding down when the hosts scored twice within the five minutes, which in turn, gave them the lead.

20-year-old Eroll Zejnullahu attempted to cross the ball into the box but mishit the effort. As a result, the ball was traveling towards the frame of the goal and fell into the bottom right hand corner in the 43rd minute. With the last kick of the half, Maximilian Thiel gave his club the lead after the visitors did not completely clear the danger away.

Halftime: Union Berlin 2-1 FC St. Pauli

St. Pauli hit the right post in what could have been the tying goal after Marc Hornschuch set up Sebastian Maier inside the area three minutes after the second half began. That second goal finally did come, 53 minutes in, and it was Hornschuch who found a way past Daniel Haas.

For the second time in the latter half, Maier hit the right post following a free kick from 30 yards away. Seven minutes after the hour mark is when Damir Kreilach unleashed a fantastic strike off his right boot that forced Himmleman to make save to keep things level at two.

Jeremy Dudziak broke the deadlock with 18 minutes remaining off of a corner. Haas came off his line but the ball had already passed and deflected off of Dudziak for his side's third goal of the afternoon. A header from Bobby Wood sails just over the top of goal, missing by mere inches. 88' With just a couple of minutes left to go in the match, Kreilach was involved in the attack again, this time making the St. Pauli goalkeeper tip his effort acrobatically over the top of the goal.

Hosts score at the death again

An initial shot from Kreilach was blocked by Lasse Sobiech at the top of the six yard box, the ball spun behind and Benjamin Kessel made a proactive run in behind the defense, got a touch on the ball that caught Himmelmann flat footed.