Score Inter Milan - Juventus in Serie A 2015 (0-0)

22.17: Asked about the exclusion of Paulo Dybala, Allegri said out of those returning from South America only Cuadrado was fit to start. "Zaza played his role well" he added.

22.15: Massimo Allegri claims that if his side had the "malice of Andrea Barzagl"i in the final third, they would have won.

22.13: Asked about rumours of a move to Liverpool, Marchisio claimed he was "Not interested" as he has signed an extension with Juventus.

22.11: "We think about the scudetto because we are Juventus, the reigning Italian champions" he added.

22.09: Claudio Marchisio of Juventus, speaking to media: "We wanted to win, but a draw is ok."

22.05: "We played to win. It was a difficult game, few chances" he added.

22.04: Mancini said the exclusion of Kondogbia was "not because he is a failure" and added that the club believes in him.

22.02: He added that the team "needs to improve some things" but they can stay on top.

22.00: Roberto Mancini comments that Stevan Jovetic "had his best game while at Inter" to reporters after the game.

21.55: A key area tonight was crossing as both teams found success down the flanks. Juventus connected with 5 of 26, while Inter only managed 1 successful cross in 16.

21.53: Juve also had nine corners to the four of Inter, and ended the game with 54% possession and 69 more passes completed with 407 to the hosts' 338.

21.50: The Bianconeri, thanks to that second half, ended up having the better of the stats. They had 15 shots to Inter's 8, with four on target for Juve being double what the hosts managed.

21.46: Juventus and Allegri will feel they should have won the game on the balance of the second half having weathered the first half pressure. Their final ball and finishing let them down though.

21.44: The point favours Inter more, who sit in third now just one point from the summit of Serie A.

21.42: Only the second goalless draw in Italy's top flight this season. Both teams a little fearful to committ everything forward.

21.40: Full time at the Stadio Meazza. A game which seemed certain to produce a goal based on the first half never fulfilled the promise in the second.

FULL TIME: INTER 0-0 JUVENTUS

90+3': Mancini wasting time with the double sub, he's happy with a point. The free kick is wasted.

90+2': Inter substitution - Geoffrey Kondogbia > Gary Medel.

90+2': Inter substitution - Rodrigo Palacio > Stevan Jovetic.

90+1': Three minutes added. Miranda goes into the book for a foul on Mandzukic, a last chance perhaps with a free kick far out.

89': Cuadrado yet again finding space to deliver on the byline, scrambled for a corner from which Chiellini tries an overhead kick from the second cross. Nowhere close.

88': Half chance for Mandzukic as a Cuadrado cross evades everyone. The Croatian tried to sidefoot it back across goal but never connected properly.

87': Perisic sends it towards goal, but it goes narrowly over. Very wasteful from set pieces in this game the hosts.

86': Another good free kick position for Inter, this time Brozovic is 'fouled' by Giorgio Chiellini. That looked harsh.

85': Jovetic doesn't get the elevation and the wall does it's job. Big chance spurned.

84': A great chance here for Inter with a free kick just outside the box. Icardi was clattered by Bonucci as he tried to play Perisic through on goal. A yellow for the Italian defender.

83': Lots of tired players out there. This has been a really intense match from the start without a defining moment of quality in the attacking third.

80': Barzagli spot on with his positioning to clear an Icardi cross as Perisic was arriving at the far post.

78': Juventus substitution - Paulo Dybala > Simone Zaza.

77': Brozovic receives a yellow after scything down Pogba from behind. Dybala looks set to come one.

76': Simone Zaza shoots high and wide from 20 yards. Again, the long-range efforts have left a lot to be desired tonight.

76': Perisic has a shot from distance blocked. The game drawing towards the closing stages now, will there be a winner?

73': Pogba earns a free kick outside the left corner of the box after a good run. A corner results; good delivery from Cuadrado headed behind.

71': Bold move by Max Allegri, withdrawing Morata who has been a constant threat for Mandzukic who hasn't played since September 20th.

71': Juventus substitution - Mario Mandzukic > Alvaro Morata.

69': Post! Sami Khedira can't believe it as he has the goal to aim at after Morata found him, but he can't hit the target! Huge let off!

65': Melo forced to make way, perhaps the correct decision from Mancini as he has been walking on egg shells since he picked uo the 8th minute caution.

64': Inter substitution - Fredy Guarin > Felipe Melo.

62': Marchisio shoots wide from the edge of the box. No quality from outside the 18 yards area to this point. Guarin being readied for the hosts, so it may change.

60': A yellow for Patrice Evra now as he knocks Jovetic over. The resulting free kick produces a poor delivery.

60': At the other end Pogba cuts inside and curls one towards the right corner; an easy save.

59': Chance! Jovetic runs into space and shoots from about 20 yards and Buffon saves well as the ball bounced just in front of him.

56': Juventus break and Cuadrado, who has seen so much of the ball in the second half, nearly slips Zaza through on goal.

54': Back-to-back corners for Juventus here as they camp inside the Nerazzurri half.

52': The ball is whipped in towards the near post and it drifts across the six yard box somehow! Miranda wasn't expecting it at the far post.

51': Perisic runs at Barzagli and wins a corner following a ricochet. That has lifted a nervous crowd.

51': Marchisio volleys over after Cuadrado finds space again on the right and his cross is cleared.

48': Cuadrado cuts in and has space to shoot again, this time outside the box, and this time way over and wide. A bright start from the champions!

47': Big chance for Cuadrado! Zaza feeds the on-loan Chelsea man and he has space on the right side of the box; it's blocked into the side netting.

46': We are back underway here at the Meazza!

HT: The teams emerging from the tunnel. We must have a goal in this second half if the first 45 minutes are anything to go by!

HT: Both teams have crossed the ball ten times, but only one has been successful for the hosts, whereas Juventus have connected twice. Neither have resulted in anything dangerous though.

HT: The possession is surprisingly equally split at 50%, while both teams have had three corners. There really is little to choose!

HT: Just one shot on target for each team. Juventus edging the overall shot count though, 6-5, and completing 190 passes to Inter's 187.

HT: Mancini will without doubt be the happier of the two managers. His side has pressed very well and made life so difficult for the Juventus midfield.

HT: Brozovic came closest when his effort from distance was tipped onto the bar, and Melo could have easily seen red in the 37th minute.

HT: A great first half full of action and talking points. It remains level, but that is not for the want of trying.

HALF TIME: INTER 0-0 JUVENTUS

44': Great tackle by Jeison Murillo as Zaza had space on the left; the Colombian intervening as he was about to pull the trigger.

43': Morata twisting and turning, crunched to the floor by Miranda but fairly. At the other end, Icardi ran towards a ball in behind though Andrea Barzagli is equal to it again.

41': Barzagli does superbly to keep pace with Juan Jesus who was bombing down the left side, sliding in and keeping the ball in play. Wonderful work, textbook defending.

38': Paul Pogba sprays a pass out of play in his own half, he hasn't looked upto pace. That knock he picked up for France may be affecting him here.

37': A huge moment as Felipe Melo catches Sami Khedira, already on a booking, but Valeri waves play on! Remarkable; he didn't seem to get near the ball.

34': A good idea from Jovetic who fizzes a low strike towards the far post; Icardi nearly latching on which would have wrong footed Buffon.

34': Another Inter free kick on the edge of shooting range. Jovetic challenged from behind, no yellow again. Where is the consistency?

33': Buffon limping noticably. He just got some spray on his right calf.

31': Felipe Melo does well up the other end to block an Evra pull-back. The Frenchman was overlapping down the left side and got into dangerous space.

29': Off the bar! Seconds later Brozovic has space on the left and he curls an effort towards the far corner. Buffon tips it onto the bar miraculously! All Inter now.

29': Another opportunity for Inter! Perisic crosses from the left, Icardi and Jovetic both go for it,and it's away. The Argentine not happy with his teammate.

28': The Nerazzurri firmly on top now as a Jovetic cross from the right is not far from Icardi but is caught well.

26': Chance for Inter! Murillo cuts the ball out, knocking it over Cuadrado and feeding Jovetic through on goal. It was just too close to Buffon and Chiellini, the latter blocked well.

25': Brozovic crosses the ball in and it strikes Bonucci; referee Valeri waves the penalty claims away. It would have been harsh.

25': Jovetic swiped to the floor by Morata, but for once Valeri keeps his cards in his pocket!

22': Perisic with space on the left flank overhits a cross out for a goal kick. Should have done better.

20': Zaza with his head down runnng towards the edge of the Inter box, though he should have been more decisive as he is tackled easily.

19': A free kick is given for a foul on Cuadrado, and Inter set up with a line so high that they are outside their own box. It doesn't beat the first man.

16': Zaza goes into the book now, a fourth in the opening quarter of the game, as he puts a high foot on Melo.

14': Morata feeds Pogba around 30 yards out; the Frenchman produces a wild attempt, closer to a throw-in than testing Handanovic.

12': The Montenegro international 'JoJo' opts for the shot this time; it goes wide left.

11': It was floated in, but an easy save for Buffon. A wasted opportunity, yet Khedira hauls down Jovetic again and goes into the book. A bit further out this time.

10': Dangerous free kick here for Inter as Jovetic is felled by Cuadrado. 25 yards out, Stevan Jovetic standing over it.

9': Half chance for Zaza as Chiellini finds him with a long ball. It sits up nicely but he hits it into the second tier.

8': A booking for Felipe Melo as well now as Cuadrado is bundled over. That looked very harsh, he clearly got the ball.

7': Yellow card for Claudio Marchisio as he claws back Mauro Icardi. Lively opening here!

4': Chance for Juventus! Cuadrado is found in space by Morata on the right, but Handanovic saved well. Corner!

3': Corner to Inter as Jovetic battled with Chiellini. It drifts over everyone, notably Felipe Melo who got closest.

2': Simone Zaza puts the Inter back-line under pressure, Handanovic forced to clear.

1': We are underway here at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, and Juve finding themselves in the attacking third inside the first minute. Goal kick.

19.47: Another stunning piece of tifo from Inter. The words "Keep dreaming" adorning a banner referencing the treble Inter recorded in 2010.

19.45: Pazza Inter Amala rings out around the Stadio Meazza, and another great piece of choreography from Inter is revealed.

19.43: The teams will be here soon no doubt, kick-off just moments away, and the place is rocking!

19.38: Another reminder just how much this game means. Inter fans unfurl a banner mocking their almost treble. It reads: "Berlin 06-06-2015: you almost did it"

19.33: He added, in an interview with Sky: "I’m very happy to be facing him on the field for the first time." A lot at stake here for both teams.

19.30: Juventus star Paul Podgba on facing his French teammate Geoffrey Kondogbia tonight: "Geoffrey Kondogbia is like my brother, we are always together!"

19.25: These are the flags that adorn the seats of the Meazza tonight. Translating to "There is only one colour that goes with black." They know what tonight means, and there is only 20 minutes until the big kick-off!

19.18: He added: “I’ll be watching from home and cheering on the Nerazzurri” and that he hopes fellow Argentine Mauro Icardi can follow in his footsteps.

19.15: Some words from Inter legend Diego Milito, who is backing the Nerazzurri to emerge victorious tonight: “I hope that Inter win and in my view that can do it,” Milito told the Corriere dello Sport.

19.12: The referee for tonight’s game is Paolo Valeri, a man who has issued 18 yellow cards and two red cards in his last three games. So far this season, he has officiated three Serie A matches: Fiorentina 2-0 Milan, Genoa 0-2 Juventus and Atalanta 2-1 Sampdoria.

19.08: A UEFA 4-star stadium, it holds 80,018 despite having a record attendance of over 83,000 back in 1997. It will be packed tonight with a lively atmosphere throughout.

19.05: Tonight’s venue is the legendary Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, commonly known as San Siro due to the district of west Milan the stadium is located in.

19.02: Some serious firepower on the bench for both sides. The likes of Palacio, Guarin and Biabiany for the host, while Juve can call upon Hernanes, Mandzukic or Dybala at a moments notice. An incredible indication of the depth of both sides.

18.58: JUVENTUS BENCH - Neto, Audero, Hernanes, Alex Sandro, Mandzukic, Lemina, Padoin, Dybala, Asamoah, Rugani, Sturaro, Pereyra.

18.56: INTER BENCH - Carrizo, Berni, Kondogbia, Palacio, Biabiany, Telles, Guarin, Montoya, Ranocchia, Gnoukouri, D'Ambrosio, Nagatomo, Manaj.

18.53: Another surprise as Simone Zaza is given the nod ahead of Paolo Dybala. Max Allegri showing lots of faith in the former Sassuolo man, but will Dybala feel slightly disheartened by the decision?

18.50: OFFICIAL JUVENTUS XI - (3-5-2) Buffon; Barzagli, Bonucci, Chiellini; Cuadrado, Khedira, Marchisio, Pogba, Evra; Zaza, Morata.

18.48: Geoffrey Kondogbia is also dropped in favour of Felipe Melo.

18.48: The Inter team is in, and a slight change to the expected line-up as Stevan Jovetic joins Mauro Icardi and Ivan Perisic in the front three. Also, Marcelo Brozovic features instead of Fredy Guarin, another interesting move by Roberto Mancini.

18.45: OFFICIAL INTER XI - (4-3-3) Handanovic; Santon, Miranda, Murillo, Jesus; Medel, Melo, Brozovic; Perisic, Jovetic, Icardi.

There are so many key battles to watch all over the park in this one. Cuadrado versus the natural centre-back Juan Jesus on the left, Pogba against French teammate Kondogbia, the famous BBC back three of Juventus against Inter's attacking trio. This could be a classic.

However, the magnitude of the occasion is not lost on Allegri, as he added "It's the Derby d'Italia and we will play in front of 80,000 people."

Massimiliano Allegri admitted in the pre-match press conference that his side do not fear Inter despite them having double the points, adding that the table says Inter are "favourites for the Scudetto."

He added that it will be a "very good season for us" if Inter manage to beat Juventus, referencing the fact the Nerazzurri have not beaten the Bianconeri at home in five years.

Roberto Mancini is well aware how much this game means to both clubs. "It's the Derby d'Italia and I hope it will be a good match," Mancini told the BBC.

Inter have essentially a fully fit squad to choose from, while Paul Pogba and Alvaro Morata have a small chance of not featuring due to knocks on international duty. Martin Caceres and Stephan Lichsteiner are both definitely out.

Juventus look set to line up with a 3-5-2 formation, one which has served them well in recent years. So many dynamic players in their team, they are a real force regardless of context.

Predicted Juventus XI - Buffon; Barzagli, Bonucci, Chiellini; Cuadrado, Khedira, Marchisio, Pogba, Evra; Dybala, Morata.

The latest projection for Inter's starting line-up (according to Sky Italia) has the Nerazzurri setting up with a 4-3-3; Biabiany down for his first start in the right-wing position.

Predicted Inter XI - Handanovic; Santon, Miranda, Murillo, Jesus; Guarin, Melo, Kondogbia; Biabiany, Icardi, Perisic.

This will be the 192nd league meeting between the teams. Of course Inter have been ever-present in Serie A, while Juventus have suffered one relegation. The record favours the visitors tonight, with 86 wins for the Old Lady compared to Inter's 57.

Earlier in the 2014/15 season, the result was 1-1 at Juventus Stadium, an early Carlos Tevez strike cancelled out by a Mauro Icardi equaliser.

The last time the two heated rivals met, the Bianconeri recorded a 2-1 win in Inter territory, coming from a goal behind thanks to a Claudio Marchisio penalty and a late Alvaro Morata strike.

On the flip side, Juventus faithful will rejoice in the memory of the 6-2 win at San Siro in 1975, or the 9-1 win in Turin in 1961. Even if they weren't there to witness it, this is all about bragging rights.

This game, the Derby d'Italia, means so much to supporters from both sides of the divide. So many clashes in the past have embedded memories in the supporters. Inter fans young or old will be aware of the 4-0 home wins against Juve in 1979 and 1984, and the 3-1 away win where Palacio stole the show.

In Juve's last match however, they put their frailties aside after conceding an early goal and turned Bologna over thanks to goals from Alvaro Morata, Paolo Dybala and Sami Khedira.

The Old Lady have had a very stuttery start to the 2015/16 campaign, and not one expected of champions. They've already lost three games, and suffered somewhat embarrassing draws at home to Chievo and Frosinone.

That being said, the statistics don't lie. Five wins from seven, 17 points from 21 and four clean sheets already. Juventus are in for a tough game.

Despite being so high in the standings, Inter have suffered somewhat of a wobble in their last couple of matches after winning their first five. Following the 4-1 loss at home to Fiorentina in which they surrendered top spot, they earnt a hard fought point away at Sampdoria but were hardly impressive.

The roles from last season have been somewhat reversed coming into this one. Inter sit in third place with an impressive 16 points from seven games, while Juventus will be hoping to climb above AC Milan with a win and move onto just 11 points.

This should be another fascinating encounter in the Derby d'Italia, a match between Italy's two historically most successful teams. San Siro is a sell out, and the anticipation is building for a classic.

Hello and welcome to the Live commentary of tonight's Serie A match between Inter Milan and Juventus here on VAVEL UK. I'm Oliver Fisher, and will be taking you through the evening's proceedings.