Madlung makes Fortuna move

Veteran centre-back Alexander Madlung has joined Fortuna Düsseldorf, having been out of contract since the summer. The 33-year-old has signed a two-year deal with Frank Kramer's side.

Experience and quality in abundance

Madlung's arrival is quite a coup for the 2. Bundesliga club, especially given his experience in the top flight. He is just shy of 300 games in the Bundesliga, having previously turned out for Hertha BSC, VfL Wolfsburg and, most recently, Eintracht Frankfurt. The defender has also featured over 40 times in various cup competitions for the aforementioned teams, as well as making two appearances for the German national team.

He joins Christian Strohdiek, Kevin Akpoguma, Adam Bodzek and, club captain, Karim Haggui as centre-back options at the Westfalen outfit. It would be a surprise to see Strohdiek drop out, especially given his experience at this level and that he was a key player in SC Paderborn 07's recent promotion campaign. It is also similarly unlikely to see skipper Haggui sacrificed, so Kramer may have given himself a selection headache.

Madlung and Azzouzi have their say

Despite this, Madlung is looking forward to the challenge ahead: "I am very pleased, and this is an interesting challenge with Fortuna." He continued, "Primarily, it comes down to me now. I need to get to know the team and the coaching staff, to integrate myself as quickly as possible." The defender is hoping to do his part in a bid to "collect as many points as possible" in the next few weeks, in order to move away from the wrong end of the table.

Sporting director, Rachid Azzouzi, was similarly happy with the outcome of "several weeks of negotiations". He also spoke of Madlung's "tackling and heading abilities", while praising his "goalscoring threat" at the same time. The near two-metre tall centre-half could make his debut this Friday, when Fortuna travel to RB Leipzig.