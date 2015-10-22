FK Gabala 1-3 Borussia Dortmund: Aubameyang hits hat-trick to keep BVB top

A clinical finishing performance from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang helped Borussia Dortmund claim a huge away win against FK Gabala.

Stellar showing from Gabala goes unrewarded

The hosts began quite strongly despite conceding an early chance to Jonas Hofmann, though his effort was a tame one. Gabala then came forward with Sergei Zenjov leading their attacks. He put a header wide before Matthias Ginter made a crucial intervention on the line. Dodo also had a good, early opportunity but failed to find the target.

Dmytro Bezotosnyi was then forced into a great save by Aubameyang, and that was a sign of things to come. The Ukrainian stopper could do nothing just after the half-hour mark, as the Gabonese forward found the top corner from the edge of the area to give Dortmund the lead.

Things got even worse for the hosts just seven minutes later. Aubameyang managed to break free on goal once again and confidently tucked the ball in from an acute angle to turn the game around. Gabala were completely shocked to find themselves behind, especially after such a promising start.

They should have gone into the break ahead, but Vojislav Stanković wasted a great opportunity in the final minute of the half. The defender pounced on a poor BVB clearance and thrashed the ball wide from just a matter of yards out.

Second half sees Aubameyang complete his hat-trick

The second half was a bit less intense given the away side's commanding lead, although both sides had their chances. It wasn't until Aubameyang stung the palms of Bezotosnyi that there was any real action of note, and that was just before the hour mark.

He would not be denied for long, however, and his hat-trick came after some good build-up play from Sven Bender. The Bundesliga side had further chances to extend their lead but it was Dodo who rounded off the scoring, tapping home from close range in the final minute. In the end, it was a deserved victory for the visitors but Gabala's first-half display was worth more than just one goal.