SpVgg Greuther Fürth 1-0 1860 München: Stiepermann second half strike seals the points

Marco Stiepermann's early second half goal proved to be the difference as the hosts, SpVgg Greuther Fürth went on to defeat 1860 München by a 1-0 score line at the Stadion am Laubenweg.

It took a little while for this match to get going and as the first decent chance of the night came in the eighth minute. Sebastian Freis slipped in Veton Berisha on the left, but his one-touch effort missed the far post by mere inches. Five minutes later, Jurgen Gjasula saw his header get too close to Vitur Eicher as he was able to catch the ball rather comfortably.

Hosts begin to control the match

The visitors took until the 21st minute before they found their first chance of match as Marius Wolf found Michael Liendl making a run towards the top of the box; unfortunately, the resulting shot was blasted over the top of the frame.

Shortly after the half hour mark, Liendl was slipped through once more, this time on the left. His effort was saved comfortably as Eicher came off his line and made himself big to cut down what little angle the Austrian had.

Six minutes before halftime, 1860 had their best opportunity to score. Following a corner kick, Sebastian Mielitz had to palm away a quick header. The rebound though, bounced straight off the underside of the crossbar and he had to use his toe to poke the ball clear of danger, off the line, to make sure he kept his clean sheet intact.

Halftime: SpVgg Greuther Fürth 0-0 1860 München

There were not but two minutes off the clock in the latter half when the hosts found the breakthrough. Berisha got on the end of a beautiful through ball from the middle of the pitch but a defender closed him down immediately. He found Marco Stiepermann nearby and the goal scorer made no mistake with his effort, placing it accurately into the bottom left corner of the goal.

In the 55th minute, the goal scorer weaved his way into the penalty area, going past one defender and then another. Unfortunately, the ensuing shot from inside the 18 yard box was very weak and straight at the 1860 goal keeper.

The hosts passed the ball well with each other, 61 minutes into the match. They worked a three on two only to see Robert Zulj's shot hit wide of the target as he was in a ton of space.

Daniel Adlung had the last opportunity of the night, coming in the fourth minute of stoppage time. He tried to float in a free kick delivery towards the far post, but Mielitz was there to palm the ball away as the referee blew for full time.