Lorient 1-1 Stade Rennais: Guerreiro and Grosicki settle Brittany Derby

Goal-line technology was the surprise winner as Lorient and Stade Rennais played out a one all draw at the Stade du Moustoir.

Raphaël Guerreiro opened the scoring in the first half for the hosts. Then, with the help of goal-line technology, Kamil Grosicki's free kick was deemed to have crossed the line in the second half.

As usual with any derby, it didn't pass by without incident. Two red cards were shown in game, one for either team - Lamine Koné and Giovanni Sio both received second yellow cards

Lorient dominant in the opening stages

From kick-off Rennes had to weather an attacking Lorient storm. Abdul Mujeed Waris, who was set to go to Rennes in the summer, showed what his potential suitors had missed out on as he terrorised Steven Moreria down the left-wing.

The first shot of the match came fairly late into the first half as Rennes' Benjamin Andre found the ball in his vicinity outside the box to shoot into row Z on 17 minutes. Whereas at the other end, in a similar turn of events, it was Lorient skipper, Yann Jouffre who would send his shot from distance wide of the mark.

Lorient upped themselves into a higher gear as they began to gain more control of the game. They were then rewarded with the first goal of the match when Raphaël Guerreiro notched home from five yards. Full credit for the goal should go to Waris who gave Rennes a torrid time as he burst into the box. At the by-line, the winger smashed a pass towards the scorer who couldn't miss from a few feet away.

Lorient could have doubled their lead soon after when Benjamin Moukandjo powered deep into the box. As the forward set himself to shoot, Gelson Fernandes burst in with an excellent tackle at the last to stop the attempt. More was to be left undesired as Jouffre passed up another excellent opportunity inside the box. Waris was in the thick of it once again doing well to fend off the Rennes defence to tee up his team mate.

Better second half for Rennes

The second half saw the early introduction of Polish winger, Kamil Grosicki, who replaced the more defensive Ludovic Baal. Positivity in attacking areas was the requirement for the trailing side.

However it wasn't to be plain sailing for Rennes as Lorient left-back, Vincent Le Goff, almost put the hosts two ahead. The overlapping defender surprised everyone in the stadium as he darted into the box and chipped Fallou Diagne. Unfortunately, the following shot resembled that of someone in his position of the pitch as his tame effort didn't trouble Abdoulaye Diallo in goal.

Out of nowhere, Rennes were given a confidence boost when Lorient were put down to ten men following the dismissal of Lamine Koné. It was the defender's second yellow card offense of the match after he brought down Sio who was breaking into the box.

A free kick on the edge of the box was awarded and Kamil Grosicki tasked with hitting it. The Polish international smashed the ball on target, making Benjamin Lecomte pull off a strong save. This wasn't an opportunity lost for Rennes as the referee pointed to the centre-circle declaring that the ball had crossed the line according to the newly introduced goal-line technology. Drawing level, with a man up, the game had turned on its head for the visitors.

Things were then evened up again when Giovanni saw red for his second yellow. Two reckless fouls resulted in the Ivorian given his marching orders. On the other hand, this opened the game right up as it came to a close.

Rennes' attacking midfielder, Juan Quintero, became more apparent in the game as he was moved into a more advanced role up front. His presence was felt right away when he broke into the box to pull off a strike that Lecomte got down to hold. While at the opposing goal, substitute Wesley Lautoa hit the bar with his unpredictable effort from distance. Replays showed that Diallo made a smart fingertips stop to push the ball onto the woodwork.

The chances kept arriving, this time for Rennes. Grosicki could have got his and Rennes' second of the game when Jeremie Boga played him through into the box. Grosicki opted to chip the ball to the far corner and narrowly avoided its target. Waris could have made headlines at the other end when he forced a knee save from Diallo due to his shot inside the six yard box. Finally, it was Quintero who would miss the final chance of the game when he manufactured an excellent position to shoot, only to see his strike go by the far post.

Next week Rennes play the champions, Paris Saint-Germain, while Lorient have another Brittany Derby to contend with away to Guingamp.