1. FSV Mainz 05 1-3 Werder Bremen: Ujah and Bartels end Werder's rotten run

A strong end to the first half saw Werder Bremen net three times in quick succession and finally get back on track against Mainz.

Mainz made three changes to the line-up that started against Borussia Dortmund on Friday night, bringing in Gonzalo Jara, Leon Balogun and Christoph Moritz for Daniel Brosinski, Pierre Bengtsson and Pablo de Blasis. As for Werder Bremen, they opted for two alterations from the side that lost to Bayern Munich. Assani Lukimya and Melvyn Lorenzen both dropped out and were replaced by Jannik Vestergaard and Florian Grillitsch.

Dramatic turnaround at the end of the half

In what was a very dull beginning to the game, the only real incident of note came when Danny Latza and Vestergaard clashed in the penalty area. Both players went down clutching their heads, and the former had to be replaced by Pablo de Blasis.

Finally, some real action ensued and the first goal came with it. After Felix Wiedwald made a great save from Yunus Malli, Bremen broke up the other end and nearly got Anthony Ujah on the end of a dangerous Santiago Garcia cross. Eventually the ball made it's way back out to the Argentine, who picked out Ujah at the second time of asking. He headed past the stranded Loris Karius, who had completely misjudged the flight of the ball.

The wait was worthwhile for the away fans, who would be treated to a second just before the break. Another cross from Garcia provided Ujah with the chance to notch up a quick-fire brace, and he duly obliged. A wonderful volleyed finish nutmegged Karius and the Nigerian attacker once more kept calm after scoring, as a mark of respect to his former employers.

It would get even worse for the disbelieving Mainz fan and players, who conceded a third in just under 10 minutes. Finn Bartels was the man to net with the final kick of the half. Grillitsch collected Vestergaard pass and drove into the box before cutting it back to Bartels, who calmly slotted under the onrushing goalkeeper to cap an incredible first-half.

Werder comfortable despite early Mainz surge

The hosts began the second half quite well and had three good chances to get themselves back into the game. Wiedwald denied Julian Baumgartlinger twice in quick succession before a cross almost found its way inside the far post. The best opportunity came the way of Yoshinori Muto, though his effort was kept out by the defiant Bremen stopper.

That was all the Mainz attack could muster, who lost slightly more hope as the minutes ticked down. Grillitsch and Clemens Fritz had shots that Karius did very well to save, especially the latter, though it was just a matter of waiting until the final whistle to end their suffering.

There would be one positive to take out of the game and that was a late goal for Muto, who deserved it for his tireless performance alone. A ball across the box from Daniel Brosinski was met just two yards from goal by the Japanese forward, and he duly tapped home. It mattered little in the end, though, as the damage had already been done.