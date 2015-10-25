Bologna - Inter Preview: Bologna unlikely to escape relegation zone when they lock horns with Inter

18th placed Bologna face the tricky test of 4th placed Inter on Tuesday night as the pair kick off midweek action in Serie A.

Bologna unlikely to pick up points

Bologna will be hoping that they had in fact signed some of the big name players they'd been linked with over the course of the summer which may well have provided more than given the just six points from nine matches they have so far.

They put in a creditable performance against Lazio on the opening weekend eventually falling to a 2-1 defeat before going on to lose the next two games against Sassuolo and Sampdoria, whom at the time were high flying. They got their first points on the board with a narrow 1-0 victory over fellow new boys Frosinone before going on a pointless run of four games with defeats all coming to Fiorentina, Udinese, Juventus and Palermo. At the weekend past, they picked up just their second win beating Carpi, who like Frosinone are fellow new boys, in the dying embers thanks to Adam Masina.

Inter will no doubt be rubbing their hands together knowing Bologna have only picked up points against the league's smallest clubs and will expect this to be an easy three points.

Inter have only succumbed to defeat once this season and quite spectacularly at that as they were on the receiving end of a 4-1 thumping from table toppers Fiorentina. Inter started the season with 5 straight victories including a victory against arch rivals Milan before falling to their only aforementioned defeat to the highly impressive Fiorentina. Since defeat to La Viola, it could be argued that they've went off track slightly, drawing all 3 of the league games since. In their last fixture, an Alberto Gilardino penalty denied the Nerrazzurri taking maximum points back to the San Siro having taken the lead through Ivan Perisic earlier on.

Goals have been hard to come by with just eight in nine leading boss Roberto Mancini to worry. Regardless, in an interview prior to the Palermo game, he was adamant that Inter will "start scoring goals again."

Historically speaking, Inter are the better of the two sides with 20 victories in the fixture but in the past six meetings it's been a little less predictable with each side both recording two victories a piece. Bologna were just minutes away from winning the fixture before Andrea Ranocchia nodded home to tie the game at 2-2.

Changes to be expected for both sides

With 3 games in 7 days it's almost inevitable that there will be some changes here and there for both clubs.

Bologna will have just the one missing for the game in Franco Zucculini who is set to miss out as he nears his comeback from successful cruciate ligament surgery. It is also expected that goalkeeper Antonio Mirante will resume his usual place in the starting XI following a minor finger strain which kept him out of the victory over Carpi.

Bologna Predicted XI: Mirante - Mbaye, Oikonomou, Gastaldello, Masina - Rizzo, Diawara, Donsah - Giaccherini, Destro, Mounier.

Meanwhile veteran centre half Nemanja Vidic will be Inter's only absentee to travel to the Stadio Renato Dell'Ara.

Inter Predicted XI: Handanovic - Telles, Juan Jesus, Murillo, Santon - Felipe Melo, Kondogbia - Perisic, Guarin, Brozovic - Icardi.

Mounier one of few successes for Bologna

Bologna Key Player - Anthony Mounier - The Frenchman joined the club in the summer and has been one of the very few bright moments of the Rosoblu's season. He has three goals to his name and has been their best player for the most part.

Inter Key Player - Ivan Perisic - Perisic has been superb since joining Inter from Wolfsburg putting in many a good performance. Despite not having a tonne of either goals or assists to his name, he has consistently shown this season just how important he will be for the club throughout the season.