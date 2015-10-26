Sokratis pens new Dortmund deal

Borussia Dortmund's Greek defender, Sokratis, today penned a new deal that will keep the former Werder Bremen man at the Westfalenstadion until 2019.

Since joining die Schwarzgelben in 2013, Sokratis has gone on to make ninety first-team appearances scoring three times whilst assisting on two occasions. Whilst securing a regular starting berth, ahead of the likes of Neven Subotic and recently Matthias Ginter, the Greek defender known affectionately as 'Papa' by Dortmund fans has become a fans favourite due to his warrior mentality and never-say-die attitude.

Forming a superb partnership with Mats Hummels at the heart of the nouveau Dortmund back-line under Thomas Tuchel, the pair have only shipped twelve goals so far this campaign, with five coming in a disastrous performance against Bayern Munich in the Klassiker; where Sokratis was tasked to play in his unorthodox right-back position.

"The city of Dortmund, Borussia Dortmund and the people here are for me and my family a second home," said Sokratis. "I'm very happy that I'll get to continue to wear the yellow and black jersey for many years to come," the Greek added.

Another star commits to Dortmund

Sokratis joins another die Schwarzgelben star, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, in committing his immediate future to the Signal Iduna Park side. After a troubled few years, dominated by the free transfer of Robert Lewandowski to their arch rivals, the news that many of Borussia Dortmund's key players are signing up for the future will come as a relief to all connected with the club.

Michael Zorc, the clubs sporting director echoed this sentiment saying that they're "very pleased" to have managed a "long-term commitment" for one of their "top achievers" in Sokratis.

Sokratis as well as Aubameyang join a list of Dortmund stars that have recently extended their respected Dortmund contracts, with Marco Reus being the most high-profile to commit to Thomas Tuchel's side. The news combined with die Schwarzgelben's superb start to the season has led to ever improving spirits at the Westfalenstadion, after last seasons turmoil that resulted in the ill fated end of the Jürgen Klopp era.