Verona-Fiorentina Preview: Mandorlini's job at stake

Second from bottom Hellas Verona entertain Fiorentina at the Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi in what could prove to be Andrea Mandorlini's final game at the helm.

Verona yet to record a victory

Verona only sit in 19th due to having a superior goal difference over basement boys Carpi. With just five points from nine games, Mandorlini is skating on more than thin ice and anything but a victory will likely see him sacked.

A very creditable 1-1 draw with Roma on the opening weekend set the ball rolling for Verona in their third consecutive Serie A season. The following weekend they were beaten in Genoa 2-0 before recovering with two draws in successive weeks against Torino and Atalanta respectively. The one time Scudetto winners then succumbed to a narrow defeat to Inter before a late Marco Parolo goal gave Lazio all three points the weekend after. Just like they did against Lazio they took the lead against both rivals Chievo and Udinese befoe shooting themselves in the feet allowing two late goals, changing three points to just one. The Gialloblu had anything but an enjoyable time when they faced Sampdoria at the weekend, losing 4-1, which really put Mandorlini under pressure.

Fiorentina looking to get back on track

Paulo Sousa's men are currently on a three game losing streak and are looking a shadow of the side that demolished Inter 4-1 earlier on in the season.

Despite an impressive opening day victory over an apparent rejuvinated Milan side, La Viola were on the opposing end of a Torino thrashing the consequent weekend. However, they bounced back more than spectacularly and fired themselves to the top of the table with five domestic wins on the trot. Amongst them, the aforementioned 4-1 demolition of Inter, a 3-0 victory over surprise story Atalanta and more narrow victories over the likes of Carpi and Bologna. At the weekend they surrendered top spot to Roma as former play Mo Salah got the visitors ahead early on before Gervinho doubled the lead upon the half hour mark. Khouma Babacar's laast minute strike only proved as a consolation.

Depending on other results going their way, they may well find themselves at the summit going into this weekends fixtures in which they face minnows Frosinone in what should be nothing but an easy win.

TEAM NEWS

Verona have half a dozen absentees heading into the game including key players Luca Toni and Rômulo. Full backs Michelangelo Albertazzi and Claudio Winck will both play no part alongside Federico Viviani and Mohamed Fares.

Verona Predicted XI: Rafael - Souprayen, Moras, Helander, Márquez, Pisano - Greco, Sala, Hallfredsson - Jankovic, Pazzini.

Youngster Marko Bakic will be the visitors only casualty going into the game as he continues his recovery from injury suffered in Fiorentina's pre-season preparations.

Fiorentina Predicted XI: Tatarusanu - Rodriguez, Roncaglia, Astori - Blaszczycowski, Valero, Fernandez, Vecino, Bernardeschi - Kalinic, Babacar.

Kalinic likely to add to goal tally

Verona Key Player - Giampaolo Pazzini - Everyone that will be in the ground knows the talent that Pazzini possesses and his abilty to flip a game on it's head. For Mandorlini's sake he will be hoping that Pazzini can add to his solo goal this season to keep him in the job.

Fiorentina Key Player - Nikola Kalinic - Kalinic has been nothing but fantastic for Fiorentina since his summer arrival scoring 5 goals in 9 Calcio games. Despite being on a bit of a dry spell, the easy challenge of Verona, who've shipped a league high fifteen goals so far is the perfect opportunity for the Croat to get back in amongst the goals.