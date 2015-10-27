VfL Wolfsburg 1-3 Bayern Munich: Wolves swept aside by ruthless Roten

New enemies met again at the Volkswagen Arena as VfL Wolfsburg hosted FC Bayern Munich in an important second round cup tie.

The Wolves, defending champions of the DFB-Pokal, will have been eager to put one over on league-leaders Bayern hopefully on their way to retaining the tournament title under Dieter Hecking.

For the visitors, it would be a case of attempting to go two better than last time out in the tournament. Under Pep Guardiola during 2014-15, they reached the semi-final but were beaten on penalties by runners-up Borussia Dortmund.

Some wonderful players on show in the starting line-ups; the likes of Julian Draxler, Luiz Gustavo and Bas Dost for the hosts, Thomas Müller, Douglas Costa and Robert Lewandowski for Die Roten.

The visitors started this one much the better, coming very close in the opening few moments as Diego Benaglio was forced into a wonderful reaction save to deny Thomas Müller an opener.

Visitors score two early goals

Early pressure was the order of the day from Guardiola's side, and they reaped the rewards as Douglas Costa fired them into the lead.

With David Alaba out wide left, Costa shuffled past Luiz Gustavo to find space to shoot around 20 yards out, firing a rocket straight into the top right corner, and Benaglio could do nothing about that. 1-0 to the visitors.

Things went from bad to worse for Wolfsburg as Thomas Müller doubled Bayern's lead on 20 minutes.

David Alaba provided a wonderful whipped delivery from the left side that found it's way to Müller, who fired in at the far post to double the lead.

Naldo had an attempt saved by Manuel Neuer just before the half hour mark as the Wolves looked for a way back into it.

Third first half goal killed the game

However, there was to be no way back into the game for Hecking's men as Müller struck again in the 35th minute.

Alaba was again the route cause as he crossed perfectly for the German international to fire home on the volley, effectively ending the tie already.

Thiago almost made it 4-0 in the 40th minute as a ball fell to him on the edge of the box as Wolfsburg failed to clear their lines. He half-volleyed inches wide of the left post.

Müller nearly grabbed a hat-trick a minute later with another far post volley. Wolfsburg had absolutely no answer for Bayern's direct style, and they were running riot.

Wolfsburg thought they had a life line in the final seconds of the half when Dost layed off for Joshua Guilavogui to strike, but that former was judged to be offside.

A lot of work for Hecking's side to do to even keep the score respectable, though Guardiola's side had been nothing short of a joy to watch to this point.

David Alaba hit a free kick from the right side nine minutes into the second half that sailed narrowly over the bar.

Kingsley Coman was forced off with an injury in the 66th minute, though a great option came on in Arjen Robben.

Robben was involved immediately as he headed wide from around eight yards out with just over 20 minutes left.

Caligiuri should have made it 1-3 in the 72nd miute when he was put through on goal, but Manuel Neuer was equal to his effort and he skewed the rebound over.

Goalscorer Müller was replaced by Rafinha with just over ten minutes left as Bayern looked to see out the tie.

A perfect chipped through ball over the Wolfsburg defence from Thiago almost produced a third for Bayern, however Robben fired wide first time.

Schürrle fired wide from inside the area in the 88th minute as the final moments of the game wound down.

Wolves score late consolation goal

In the final minute Andre Schürrle did score after Maximilian Arnold slipped the German through, making no mistake with a cool finish past Manuel Neuer into the far left corner.

The game ended 3-0 to FC Bayern; another remarkable performance continuing their dominance of German football in all forms.

Wolfsburg never really recovered from the early setbacks, and consequently crashed out of the German cup.