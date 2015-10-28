Bologna sack Delio Rossi

Delio Rossi has been relieved of his duties as Bologna boss, the club have confirmed.

After earning promotion to the top-flight via the play-off route last term, the Rossoblu have yielded a paltry six points from their opening ten fixtures and remain mired in the relegation zone - only a point clear of lowly Carpi.

Roberto Donadoni has been mooted as his successor after his departure from Parma at the end of last season.

Club thank him for his service

"Bologna FC announces that first-team Coach Delio Rossi has been relieved of his duties," read a statement on the club's official website.

The club also thanked the 54-year-old for his "professionalism", wishing him and his staff well in their future endeavours.

Under-17 coach, Paolo Magnani, presided over Wednesday afternoon's training session and may assume touchline duties for the visit of Atalanta this upcoming weekend should the club fail to seek a replacement before Sunday.

An ambitious project

The Rossoblu experienced a summer of upheavel after their promotion, with the club securing the services of several household figures as they sought to cement their position in the top-flight.

Mattia Destro, whose career has derailed slightly over the years but boasts the capacity to score the goals that will keep Bologna afloat, was procured from Roma, while Anthony Mounier and Godfred Donsah were acquired from Montpellier and Cagliari respectively.

Add to that, too, the emerging talents of Adam Masina, Luca Rizzo and Erick Pulgar, while the likes of Emanuele Giaccherini and Lorenzo Crisetig were aiming to get their careers back on track.

Rossi, though, was unable to arrest the slide after the club were consigned to the foot of the table with three straight defeats to kickstart the season. Their only victories, worryingly, have been arrived against fellow new-boys Frosinone and Carpi.

Rossi becomes the second managerial casualty of the campaign after Fabrizio Castori was sacked by Carpi last month.