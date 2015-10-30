1. FC Kaiserslautern 0-2 Arminia Bielefeld: Ulm and Salger heap more misery on Red Devils

Goals from David Ulm and Stephan Salger helped condemn Kaiserslautern to yet another defeat, and gave Bielefeld a rare win.

Both sides, despite poor showings in their previous games, opted for similar line-ups to their last outings. Kaiserslautern brought in Mateusz Klich for Antonio-Mirko Colak after their Pokal defeat to Bochum, while Bielefeld went for the same starting eleven that took to the field against Sandhausen.

Kaiserslautern can't make chances count

There was an early effort on goal from Klich, though a deflection took the sting out of his effort and it ran through to Wolfgang Hesl. The goalkeeper had has defenders to thanks moments later, as they blocked Marcus Piossek's goal-bound shot. Brian Behrendt continued the theme of long distance shots, and his ambitious 35-yard drive brought a good save from Marius Müller.

Kaiserslautern were by far the better team and a stellar spell should have handed them the lead. Markus Karl's header rattled the bar before bounding back out off Hesl. While he may have struck lucky that time, he followed that up with two stunning stops from Kacper Przybylko and Klich's snapshots.

The latter period of the half saw Bielefeld mount a mini-fightback. Fabian Klos had a curling effort saved by Müller and the Kaiserslatuern 'keeper also had to prevent captain Klos' pass from reaching Christopher Nöthe, as he darted off his line to clear. There was more bad news for the Red Devils before the break, as Patrick Ziegler replaced the injured Karl.

Ulm's strike is the decider

The second-half was largely uneventful to begin with, but it sparked into life when Bielefeld won themselves a penalty. Klos stormed through on goal before Tim Heubach brought him down from behind. Patrick Ittrich had little other choice than to produce a red card, reduing the hosts to 10 men. David Ulm stepped up from the spot and confidently converted to put Norbert Meier's side 1-0 up.

Their lead was almost wiped out immediately by Przyblko, who should have scored from Marcel Gaus' excellent cross. Somehow the Pole managed to hook the ball back from the line, and his rebound was brilliantly blocked by Sebastian Schuppan.

The hosts were struggling to make waves going forward, and were reduced to throwing the ball into the box and hoping for a header to beat Hesl. Ziegler's misplaced pass, a routine one at that, sparked a series of boos from the home faithful. It was clear to see that they were losing aptience twith a team that should be doing much better.

Kaiserslautern thought they'd got their goal and a way back into the game with an excellent backwards header from Colak. The on-loan striker's celebrations were cut short, however, as it was ruled out for a push on Stephan Salger. It would only get worse for the hosts, with a lightning quick break giving Bielefeld a second. Klos stormed forward before finding Salger, who rifled in at the near post to confirm all three points.