VfL Bochum 1-1 FC St. Pauli: Two goals scored in first 15 minutes ensures points being split

There were few chances in this match between VfL Bochum and FC St. Pauli at the rewirpowerSTADION, but yet it still managed to end one all after the hosts found the equalizing goal moments after St. Pauli scored.

Goals in quick succession

The first 45 minutes of this match were fairly dull but out of seemingly nowhere, ten minutes in, St. Pauli found the back of the net first. Marc Rzatkowski found himself in behind the Bochum defense and whipped in a cross towards Jan-Philipp Kalla, who was also in acres of space and his free header went behind Andreas Luthe, the home side's goalkeeper.

Minutes later though, there was an equalizer. A floated cross on the right hand side of the pitch went towards the far side of the box. Then, Sebastian Terrode made a great little run to get onto the bouncing ball before firing his shot into the bottom right corner.

Halftime: VfL Bochum 1-1 FC St. Pauli

For the few opportunities that arose in the opening half of play, this was perhaps the correct score heading into the halftime interval. Neither side really threatened the opposing goalkeepers and barely strung more than five passes together before turning possession over back to the other side.

In the second half, the chances continued to be sparse. A half-chance in the 58th minute fell to Bochum as Marco Terrazzino's low-driven cross hit the feet of Simon Terodde who proceeded to turn inside the area before finding Timo Perthel making a run inside the penalty area. Perthel aimed to shoot but had his shot blocked at the last second which resulted in a corner.

Despite all the pressure that was beginning to be built by the home side, it was St. Pauli who had the chance to break the deadlock after Jeremy Dudziak had his ankles clipped inside the area and the referee awarded a penalty as a result. The ensuing penalty, however, from Lasse Sobiech was poorly taken and the effort soared over the top of the goal in the 68th minute.

Bochum pile on the pressure

As the clock was winding down towards the 90th minute, Bochum pushed for their second goal and in the 74th minute, their best chance for that came off of a corner. Jan Simunek got his head on the delivery only to see his effort slam back off the cross bar in what surely should have been the match winner.

With 11 minutes to go, Robin Himmelmann produced his finest save of the evening, diving full-stretch to keep out a header while still being aware enough to keep the ball from completely going over the white line.

Perhaps Bochum should have won the match based on the last fifteen minutes but their play in the final third of lacked a bit today and a draw is sufficient enough.