Score Lazio - AC Milan in Serie A 2015 (1-3)

22.20: That wraps up tonight's coverage here on VAVEL! A great game between two sides who will still have lofty ambitions this season, but tonight there was no doubt Milan deserved the spoils. I've been Oliver Fisher, thanks for following.

22.17: "Sorry for the goal conceded, and for the injuries. But we deserved to win and we are coming back."

22.16: "It 's an important victory. I thank the guys, who have done very well from start to finish" he continued.

22.14: Mihajlovic: "We have less fear. Since we changed the game system are more compact."

22.12: A very disconsolate sounding Stefano Pioli. Now let's hear from Sinisa Mihajlovic.

22.09: "We could not play the game; we went to the trouble and have deserved the loss. Sorry."

22.07: He continued:"We had to move more. We did not do the forms or patterns of play."

22.04: Stefano Pioli, the Lazio boss, said this after the game:

"Credit to Milan. We closed spaces, but we can and must do much better."

22.02: Now we wait for the post match comments. Should be interesting to hear the thought of Pioli who saw his team well beaten tonight.

21.58: A wonderful image below from the AC Milan website as Philippe Mexes plays the role of pantomime villain, scoring to make it 2-0.

21.51: This appears to be one of those games where the statistics don't tell the whole story. According to Opta, Lazio had 61% possession, completed 146 more passes and enjoyed more shots (10-9) and shots on target (4-3).

21.47: A remarkable night at the Stadio Olimpico then. Four goals and plenty of action; it's games like this where the Serie A cannot be beaten!

FT: The Rossoneri win three games in a row for the first time since Clarence Seedorf was in charge back in April 2014.

FT: What a great performance from Milan. It oozed class and confidence despite them only recording one away victory this season prior to tonight.

FULL TIME: LAZIO 1-3 MILAN (KISHNA 85'; BERTOLACCI 25', MEXES 53', BACCA 79')

90+3': Honda strikes the free-kick over from bang on 18 yards. Not long left until Lazio are put out of their misery.

90+2': Yellow card - Gentiletti (Milan).

90+2': Six minutes added here (due to the injury to Alex) as Honda is brought down on the edge of the area.

90': The game just winding down now as Kucka slices a cross into the stands. Bonaventura will miss the Atalanta match with the yellow card he picked up minutes ago.

87': Yellow card - Bonaventura (Milan).

85': A consolation for the hosts met with minimal celebration. Cataldi finds Kishna in space on the left and he smashes past Donnarumma to make it 1-3.

85': GOAL! LAZIO 1-3 MILAN (LAZIO)

84': Bacca has really killed this game off. He deserves reward for his toil as a lone striker. Not hugely influential tonight but he is always present.

81': Substitution Milan - Keisuke Honda > Alessio Cerci.

80': This all stems from Kishna's giveaway. Bonaventura with a beautiful through ball to Bacca who rounds Marchetti and slots home. Job done, full credit to the visitors!

80': GOAL! LAZIO 0-3 MILAN (BACCA)

76': Huge jeers coming from the home crowd as the referee causes a stoppage due to a problem with his communication devices. Mauricio then heads a corner over when he should have done better.

74': Lazio thought they were back into it as Ricardo Kishna has a goal disallowed! Felipe Anderson's shot is parried to the former-Ajax man who taps in, but he was a yard or two offside!

73': Donnarumma clears a Biglia free kick with his fist and Basta strikes wide. Some good news as Alex has regained consciousness and is en-route to hospital for tests.

72': It was inevitable: on comes Ale Matri. What a story it would be if he were to score.

71': Substitution Lazio - Alessandro Matri > Sergej Milinković-Savić.

68': Save from Donnarumma to deny Lulic from close range! De Sciglio caught out and almost paid the price. Great work from the 'keeper.

66': Yellow card - Romagnoli (Milan)

65': Mauricio makes a crucial block to deny a tap in for Bacca! Juraj Kucka navigated his way to the byline and waited before providing a dangerous cutback.

63': Pioli finally changes things but it is a questionable move removing a player of such quality as Candreva. That being said, he hasn't impacted the game enough to warrant staying on.

63': Substitution Lazio - Ricardo Kishna > Antonio Candreva.

62': Bacca runs at Basta on the left and wins a corner. The full-back hasn't had a break all game.

60': Bonaventura got the delivery all wrong there, overhitting it considerably. Moments later Lazio give the ball away again and he shoots over again.

59': Yellow card - Basta (Lazio)

59': Wonderful from Bonaventura as he skips past Basta to the left byline. He is hauled down on the edge of the area.

57': Novemeber 2009 was the last time Milan won here. They have taken a big step towards ending that run, and ending Lazio's unbeaten home record for 2015-16.

53': You could not script it better! What a delivery from Giacomo Bonaventura. Fourty-three seconds after his introduction the most hated man in the stadium has the simple task of heading in from a few yards out.

53': GOAL! LAZIO 0-2 MILAN (MEXES)

52': On comes Mexes, and the Lazio support have not forgotten the events of last season. Not a pleasant reception.

51': Substitution Milan - Philippe Mexes > Alex.

49': This doesn't look good. Alex out on the deck, not moving, out cold after colliding with Kucka from a Biglia free kick. Hopefully he's ok as Mexes is being readied.

47': Milinkovic-Savic caught by the forearm of Alex and takes a while to get up. Nothing malicious about it.

46': A straight swap in midfield for Lazio as Cataldi comes in for Onazi.

46': Substitution Lazio - Danilo Cataldi > Ogenyi Onazi.

HT: Sometimes a picture speaks a thousand words and that couldn't be more true of the below image. Not the smoothest of transitions but Bertolacci has his reward. Milan will hope his injury isn't too serious.

HT: More of the same will be the order from Mihajlovic. They have pressed well and their intense style of play has reaped rewards.

HT: Pioli has a lot of work to do to motivate his troops after a lacklustre first half. Klose hasn't seen the ball as they have constantly given away possession.

HT: A poor half from Lazio but credit to Milan who have been the better of the two sides looking more composed throughout.

HALF TIME: LAZIO 0-1 MILAN (BERTOLACCI 25')

45+1': Just a minute added at the end of the first half.

44': He hasn't had the perfect loan spell so far at Milan by any means, though Alessio Cerci has been particularly impressive tonight. Getting into good areas, being creative and generally becoming a nuisance for the hosts.

43': Felipe Anderson finds space out on the right to shoot after cutting inside Romagnoli, yet his attempt is week and Donnarumma saved well.

39': Biglia whips in a wonderful delivery from the left side after a De Sciglio foul. Juraj Kucka gets up to head out for a corner that is then cleared.

37': Post! Straight up the other end and Cerci hits the far post from a narrow angle! A wonderful first touch from the former Torino man who cuts inside and is inches away from bagging the visitors' second.

36': A bit more intent from Lazio here with Candreva impacting the game more. His latest piece of possession being a driving run into the box, guided out by De Sciglio.

35': Poli on for Bertolacci as Donnarumma almost gives away a horrible goal to the onrushing Felipe Anderson. Somehow he gets it clear.

35': Substitution Milan - Andrea Poli > Andrea Bertolacci.

33': Bad signs for the goalscorer Bertolacci who pulls up with a hamstring injury. His involvement for the night is over with Milan down to 10 men temporarily.

31': Some audible groans from the home crowd as Lazio lose the ball time after time. They are making it easy for the Rossoneri at the moment.

29': Milan still seeing more of the ball in what is now a real character test for the Eagles. Bacca lays off to Kucka who can't quite get his shot away from 20 yards.

27': That is nothing more than Milan deserved after the start they have made. Lazio have been tame and somewhat naive. Perhaps Marchetti could do better for the goal, however the defence was all at sea.

25': Andrea Bertolacci opens the scoring but he couldn't miss! A cross-shot from the right by Cerci almost found Bacca and Marchetti could only parry to Bertolacci.

25': GOAL! LAZIO 0-1 MILAN (BERTOLACCI)

22': Romagnoli judges a low cross very well, cutting it out before it reaches Miro Klose.

21': Cerci in acres of space out wide, though he chooses the wrong option taking a shot as it is blocked into Marchetti's hands.

18': A nice exchange between Bacca and Bonaventura ends with a ball from the former towards the latter being well intercepted. Milan on top here but yet to come close.

17': Alessio Cerci almost wriggled himself into a shooting chance after being played in over the top by Bacca. He is eventually tackled just inside the box.

13': Lazio not settling into this one yet. They have given the ball away several times in midfield.

10': Bertolacci drives through the Lazio midfield and feeds Bacca out wide; his cross towards Cerci deflected for a corner. Bonaventura lets off a scorching shot after the corner is cleared - a couple of yards over but Marchetti had it covered.

9': Appeals that Donnarumma caught the ball outside the area are waved away. That looked close. Scrappy opening here, both sides willing to put a foot in as expected.

6': Biglia goes down inside the area after a coming together with Montolivo. No serious appeal for a penalty, and the resulting corner is dealt with.

4': Good build up by Milan as Cerci pulls a ball across the edge of the area which was dummied by Bacca to Montolivo, who found Bonaventura inside the area but he was crowded out.

3': Antonio Candreva gets a warning for tripping Luca Antonelli, who was cutting inside. Free kick caught well by Marchetti.

1': Referee Damato blows his whistle and we are underway!

19.45: 'Lazio, Grande Lazio' rings out around the Olimpico on this beautiful clear night. We have a wonderful evening in prospect!

19.42: The teams should emerge from the tunnel in a few moments. A very lively atmosphere as per usual generated by Lazio's famous Curva Nord.

19.35: For Lazio, the threat of 22-year-old Felipe Anderson will be a nice outlet for quick attacking play. The Brazilian winger has four goals this season and his mazy runs could cause real problems tonight.

19.32: A key man to watch tonight will be Milan’s big-money signing Carlos Bacca. A lethal finisher, the Colombian already has five goals under his belt this season.

19.29: Hosts Lazio can move 5th but just three points away from top spot with a win; a testament to the competitiveness of Pioli's side.

19.27: A win here tonight and Milan would leap above Lazio into 6th position ahead of Sassuolo on head-to-head.

19.25: Just 20 minutes until scheduled kick-off in Rome. The excitement levels continue to rise ahead of this crucial fixture!

19.20: Although ground was broken in 1901, the stadium did not officially open until 1937. It has been home to both Lazio and AS Roma since 1953, staging many famous fixtures over the years, as well as international matches.

19.17: Tonight’s venue is the famous Stadio Olimpico, a UEFA 4-star stadium situated in the capital of Italy with a capacity of 73,000.

19.14: Certainly a fan of the cards, Damato has issued four red cards in his last five Serie A matches, as well as 29 yellows. He last refereed in Frosinone’s 2-1 win over Carpi on October 28th.

19.11: The referee for this evening’s contest is Antonio Damato. The 43-year-old has refereed high-profile fixtures in the past, including Europa League fixtures.

19.07: One man Milan fans will be very familiar with is Alessandro Matri, currently on loan from il Diavolo. He scored two goals on his debut for Lazio having failed to make an impact at Milan.

19.04: MILAN BENCH - Abbiati, Diego Lopez, Calabria, Zapata, Mexes, Poli, De Jong, Jose Mauri, Suso, Honda, Niang, Luiz Adriano.

19.03: LAZIO BENCH - Berisha, Guerrieri, Braafheid, Radu, Hoedt, Konko, Lulic, Cataldi, Mauri, Morrison, Onanzi, Djordjevic, Kishna, Matri.

19.01: Milan will have to defend the wide threats of Felipe Anderson and Antonio Candreva. Full-backs De Sciglio and Antonelli have their work cut out.

18.59: Not a lot of surprises with either starting line-up for either side. The defensive duo of Mauricio and Gentiletti will be tested for the home side tonight without doubt.

18.56: OFFICIAL AC MILAN XI - (4-3-3) Donnarumma; De Sciglio, Alex, Romagnoli, Antonelli; Kucka, Montolivo, Bertolacci; Cerci, Bacca, Bonaventura.

18.55: OFFICIAL LAZIO XI - (4-2-3-1) Marchetti; Basta, Mauricio, Gentiletti, Radu; Onazi, Biglia; Candreva, Milinkovic-Savic, Anderson; Klose.

18.53: Sometimes the occasion can get the better of players. That was evidenced perfectly when Philippe Mexes lost it and ended up strangling Stefano Mauri of Lazio.

18.49: This fixture is one that means so much to both sides. Lazio, a club that is friendly with Inter, always make their home particularly hostile when the Rossoneri visit.

18.45: Kick off is just an hour away at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, with team news to follow shortly!

Lazio returned the favour later in the season with a 3-1 win at the Stadio Olimpico. Menez opened the scoring early but the Eagles responded through Marco Parolo (2) and Miroslav Klose.

The two sides met in the opening game of the 2014/15 season; Milan prevailing 3-1 winners with goals from Keisuke Honda, Sulley Muntari and Jeremy Menez, with a Lazio consolation coming courtesy of an Alex own goal.

AC Milan definitely have the better of recent fixtures against their opponents from the capital tonight. The Rossoneri famously went 14 years without losing to Lazio in a competitive fixture between 1998 and 2012.

Born in Spain, Milinković-Savić has 12 appearances so far this season for Lazio, scoring one goal against Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk in the Europa League. He is still yet to register an assists, but what better way to start.

Another young player who will aim to make a big impact is Sergej Milinković-Savić, the 20-year-old midfielder who should sit just behind Miroslav Klose for tonight's encounter.

Despite his young age, 'Gigi' has been able to carry the weight of the Milan side on his big frame no problem. Standing 6ft5, it is no myth that his mother used to have to carry his birth certificates to his youth games as he frequently stood a foot above the other players.

One man who has been making the headlines recently is AC Milan's 16-year-old goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma. He became the youngest ever player to keep a clean sheet on Wednesday night, and has conceded just one goal in his two league starts.

Lazio will be without influential figure Stefan de Vrij who will undergo surgery on a knee problem, and Marco Parolo will miss out with a thigh injury

Milan will have to get a result tonight without Jeremy Menez and Mario Balotelli. The former is out with a back problem who won't be back before the winter break, while the latter is struggling with a groin issue. M'Baye Niang resumed training this week and could feature as a substitute.

Following the win over Chievo, defender Alex told the club site that it was "important for us to win two straight games." He added that "our aim is to win in Rome and hand in another solid performance."

That being said, il Diavolo found a way to get the job done on Wednesday night against Chievo Verona. A 52nd minute Luca Antonelli strike was enough to seal all three points and make it back-to-back wins for Milan.

The Rossoneri sit in 8th position in the Serie A table, with five wins and four defeats through ten games. Their form over the last five league matches is indicative; two wins, two losses and two draws.

The visitors for this fixture AC Milan are stil finding their feet in the new season and have suffered a similarly inconsistent start under Sinisa Mihajlovic.

After the match, Stefano Pioli told Lazio Style Radio "It's clear that we have to do better away from home." He did however admit that the defeat "only gives us more determination for our next game." Watch out Milan.

Last time out however Lazio were beaten by Atalanta at the Stadio Atleti Azzurri. Lucas Biglia gave the visitors a 16th minute lead, but La Dea came roaring back to take the match 2-1 thanks to a Dusan Basta own goal and an 86th minute Alejandro Gomez winner.

The Eagles have won six of their last eight competitive fixtures, including impressive league wins at home to Genoa (2-0) and Torino (3-0) causing them to creep up the table.

Starting with the hosts Lazio, who under Stefano Pioli have seen an upturn in fortunes. They sit in 6th position with 18 points from six games, having won six and lost four in an inconsistent start.

This promises to be a highly entertaining fixtures between two of the division's elite sides. Both have European ambitions but with some way to go before that is achieved.

Hello and welcome to the Live commentary of tonight's Serie A match between Lazio and AC Milan here on VAVEL UK. I'm Oliver Fisher, and will be taking you through the evening's proceedings.