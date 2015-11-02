Benfica - Galatasaray preview: Lions seek three points to boost hopes of qualification

Benfica will be looking to redeem themselves on matchday four of this year's Champions League group stages when they host Galatasaray at the Estadio da Luz on Tuesday.

The reigning Portuguese champions took the lead when the pair faced in matchday three, but Lukas Podolski struck the decisive blow earning his side a 2-1 win.

Benfica looking to bounce back from Matchday three defeat

After the defeat to the Turks, Benfica then went on to lose 3-0 at home to Sporting CP in the Lisbon derby just four days later. The defeat was their first in 55 home matches in the league, however, they managed to get back to winning ways on Friday, beating strugglers Tondela 4-0.

Rui Vitoria will be eager for his side to respond well, but his side sit fifth in the league at this early point in the season, winning four of their five overall wins at home.

Impressive domestic display from the Lions

Galatasaray are unbeaten in eight game in all competitions and come into Tuesday’s match off the back of a big 4-0 win over Eskisehirspo on Thursday. Hamza Hamzaoglu’s men are second in their league, two points behind early leaders Besiktas and just ahead of bitter rivals Fenerbahce on goal difference.

Away from home, the Lions have drawn their last two, against Fenerbahce and Sivasspor, but they are unbeaten in domestic football away from home this season.

Lions aim to bounce back for third win in group

Benfica’s perfect run in Group C came to an end with that defeat to their opponents on Tuesday night, following 2-0 and 2-1 wins in the first two games.

They managed to turn the game around against group-favourites Atlético Madrid, winning 2-1 with Goncalo Guedes scoring the decisive goal six minutes after the half-time interval.

Turks looking to build on Benfica victory

Galatasaray started their Champions League with a 2-0 loss to favourites Atletico, but didn’t set the world alight in the second round of games either. It was a strange finish against Astana, three own-goals went in inside the final 13 minutes of the game as the contest ended 2-2 in Kazakhstan.

Victory over the same opponents two weeks ago was the Turks’ first win in 11 European matches, another will give them the confidence they may well need to get out of the group.

Team news

Kostas Mitroglou is in a battle to get fit in time for the match, with Raul Jimenez eager to continue in attack if the striker doesn't pass a late fitness test.

Clesio joins Benfica’s injury line alongside Nelson Semedo (knee), Eduardo Salvio (knee) and Ljubomir Fejsa (foot), while Andreas Samaris misses out due to a suspension.

As for the visitors in Tuesday’s match, hopes of back-to-back wins will be enhanced with Wesley Sneijder and Jose Rodriguez training and in the squad. The former Real Madrid midfielder Hamit Altintop (knee) will not play any part after he didn’t travel with the squad out to Portugal.