Bayer Leverkusen - Roma: Huge clash as both teams battle for second place in Group E

While FC Barcelona are favorites of the group and look to finish first in Group E, Bayer Leverkusen and Roma are the two other teams with the best shot at qualifying as well. This will be the reverse fixture as both teams played to a eight goal thriller the last time they met.

Form

Bayer Leverkusen has seen their form go up and down in this early part of the season; however, they are doing well in Europe right now as they are in second place in Group E. They have four points as they drew Roma in a eight goal thriller and crushed BATE. Leverksuen should have gotten three points at Barcelona if not for two late goals by Barca to steal three points from the German side.

But for the time being they are in second place and that's all that matters. But they are struggling in the Bundesliga as they sit 7th with 17 points this season. Recently, Roger Schmidt's side had their winning streak snapped by a 2-1 loss to Wolfsburg over the weekend. But they are only three points off from 4th place and with some easy fixtures coming up -- things are looking up for Leverkusen.

It has been a solid year in Serie A for Roma, they are third in the league but are only a point off leaders Fiorentina. Roma were on top last week but a 1-0 loss to Inter Milan last weekend caused them to slip to third place. With Juventus struggling in Serie A, this is Roma's best chance to capture the Serie A title they have been aching to get for the past few years.

While they are sitting atop of the Serie A table, the same can't be said for the Champions League. Roma sit at the bottom of their Champions League group with two points, both coming from draws with Leverkusen and Barcelona. Roma will have to step it up if they want to avoid an embarrasing finish at the bottom of their group.

Key Players

Hakan Çalhanoğlu will the player to lookout for on Leverkusen. The Turkish midfielder is one of the best free kick takers in Europe and is being hunted by many of the top clubs. He has been strongly linked to Manchester United and Barcelona and now is another chance to shine in Europe in front of the soccer world.

The key player for Roma will be once again, Edin Dzeko. He wanted to leave England because he couldn't find playing time and now he has gotten just that in Serie A. The problem is that he is just not scoring like many said he would if he got more playing time. He needs to step it up for Roma otherwise he may be sent back to England after his loan spell.

Team News

Roma goalie Wojciech Szczesny said he could return to Arsenal after his loan spell with the club is over. He has struggled in Serie A and a move back to the BPL could be good for the player.

Now with Hamburg, former Bayer Leverkusen defender Emir Spahic has been fined 75,000 Euros after a fight with a security guard while he was at Leverkusen back in April.

What They're Saying

"The Champions League is a mini championship and every game is worth three times as much as a Serie A game, and that's why we know we have to win," said Roma manager Rudi Garica in a Champions League press conference (via ESPNFC).

Given that they are the bottom of their group, its important that Roma come out with all three points to give them a fighting chance to qualify for the knockout rounds.

"We're heading in the right direction and losing [to Wolfsburg at the weekend] is not going to knock us off track. In fact, it could be good for us." said Leverkusen's Kevin Kampl to the Rheinische Post (via ESPNFC).