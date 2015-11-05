Didier Deschamps excludes Karim Benzema and Mathieu Valbuena from latest France squad

Didier Deschamps has left both Karim Benzema and Mathieu Valbuena out of his France squad, with the former blackmailing the latter over an alleged sex tape earlier in the same day according to AFP.

The French face Germany in Saint-Denis on the 13th before travelling to London for an encounter with England just three days later.

Benzema was placed under formal investigation in relation to a blackmail plot involving a sex tape, in an attempt to obtain money from his fellow countryman. According to the source, Benzema mentioned the tape to Valbuena in October before France’s fixtures with Armenia and Denmark.

Former Liverpool striker Djibril Cisse was arrested and then released a fortnight earlier to the Real Madrid’s forward being questioned. The 34-year-old protested his innocence but quickly announced his retirement from football.

The former Lyon youngster has scored just twice in his last seven games at international level, securing a brace against Armenia last time out. Netting five goals in his first five La Liga games, his season got off to a blistering start as Real Madrid remain unbeaten whilst on domestic duties but has not played since the Madrid derby after sustaining a hamstring injury on duty with his country.

Whether the 27-year-old would have been selected without the investigation is questionable due to his injury but Valbuena, who has been involved in seven goals for Les Blues during this calendar year, has been deemed in a mentally unfit state to play.

Squad not hindered by absentees

Olivier Giroud will be expected to lead the line in a 4-3-3 formation with Andre-Pierre Gignac in reserve, the Tigres UANL man returning to the fold for the first time since 2014. The wide players have arguably been the most eye catching over the last month as Hatem Ben Arfa, third in Ligue 1's goalscoring charts with seven, and Kingsley Coman, who troubled Arsenal’s Mathieu Debuchy throughout Bayern Munich’s 5-1 victory, are the notable inclusions. Antoine Griezmann and Anthony Martial make up the attacking places in a strong squad, the duo played either side of Giroud against Denmark.

Deschamps’ midfield consists of three Premier League players in the form of Yohan Cabaye, Morgan Schneiderlin and Moussa Sissoko. The latter proving to be a consistent performer for his country in recent months, playing on the right of a three man midfield and is in strong contention to start in the European Championships next summer. Blaise Matuidi and Paul Pogba will likely play alongside the Newcastle powerhouse, having also been selected, while the on-form Lassana Diarra aims to obtain a consistent spot in the starting line-up.

Paris Saint-Germain’s Lucas Digne has impressed on loan at Roma and has subsequently been rewarded. Juventus’ Patrice Evra, Christophe Jallet and Bacary Sagna complete the full-back positions. Despite missing Arsenal’s Bayern Munich clash on Wednesday, Laurent Koscielny retains his place with Raphael Varane and Premier League counterparts Mamadou Sakho and Essalam Mangala also making the cut.

With Stephane Ruffier refusing to be regarded as second or even third choice, Benoit Costil, who recently returned from injury for Rennes, has earned a call-up alongside Spurs’ Hugo Lloris and Marseille’s Steve Mandanda.