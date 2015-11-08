Result Borussia Dortmund - Schalke 04 in Bundesliga 2015 (3-2)

That's all from me, Jonathan Walsh, this evening. I do hope you've enjoyed the commentary and will stick around for the report from the game. Make sure to keep it here for reviews, news and previews of all the biggest games in German football.

FT: BVB cut the gap at the top to five points, while Schalke remain fifth. A chance missed from the Royal Blues, but Borussia were by far the better team.

FT: The BVB players are celerating in a huddle on pitch, the fans and coaches are equally pleased. They'll go to celebrate in front of the yellow wall, as Schalke players head over to their own support.

FT - Borussia Dortmund 3-2 Schalke 04 - What a great game!

90+4' Ramos is on for Aubameyang, and Dortmund are seconds away from victory.

90+3' Big save from Faehrmann to deny Guendogan! Will these missed chances come back to haunt the hosts?

90+1' Four minutes addded on and BVB have the ball in Schalke territory.

90' Platte comes on and quickly goes through the back of Weigl. Dortmund fans baying for a red card. Handbags begin but go no further.

88' Both teams continue to waste chances to break away and the teams are both starting to lose it. Weigl goes into the book.

87' First BVB change sees Bender come on for the tireless Castro.

85' Schalke fail to make the most of two corners in quick succession, and now BVB are happy to run down the clock. The Royal Blues will know that a smash and grab result was here for the taking.

82' Tactical foul from Marcel Schmelzer sees him go into the book. Not a bad decision from a Dortmund point of view.

80' Almost an equaliser! Caicara takes the throw in quickly and sets Hoejbjerg up for a volleyed attempt at goal. The Dane thumps the ball towards the bottom corner, though Buerki pulls off a magnificent save to maintain BVB's lead.

77' Aubameyang now with a chance to win the game but some more good defending from Matip means the shot is blocked and falls to Faehrmann comfortably.

76' Weigl somehow makes it to the edge of the Schalke penalty area before encountering any resistance, but Schmelzer can't make the msot of his run and the left-back's cross is headed away by Matip.

74' What looked to be heading for a comfortable win will now be anything but. BVB will need a big team effort to see this out, with 15 minutes to go.

Hummels misses the initial tackle on Goretzka, as he bursts down the right-hand side. The youngster finds Huntelaar in the area after Sokratis lost him, and he chips beautifully over the oncoming Buerki to halve the deficit.

Schalke are back in this one again, Huntelaar grabs a brace!

69' Hummels heads towards goal but is superbly denied by Faehrmann. Wonderful save.

68' Schalke lose the ball again and Choupo-Moting, who is at left-back for some unknown reason, loses Matthias Ginter but recovers well to block.

66' Weigl down with a head injury after Huntelaar and the youngster clashed heads. But don't fear, the magic sponge is on hand to fix him up and he'll be back on soon.

62' Schalke showing signs of fight and determination but little end product. A good cross from Caicara isn't attacked by anyone but BVB and they clear easily.

60' Di Santo booked for a late tackle on Ginter. Not much going the way of the visitors today.

59' Schalke come forward and earn themselves a rare corner. Aogo takes, but it goes well over everyone in the box.

57' ​The game is much more open now and Schalke should make more of a breakaway, only for Mkhitaryan to make a superb recovering tackle.

56' First change for Schalke: Choupo-Moting comes on for Meyer.

52' Guendogan very nearly makes it four with a curling effort that is beaten away. Schalke need to steady themselves quickly.

Dortmund win the ball back in the midfield and Mkhitaryan slips the ball into Castro's feet. He spots Aubameyang and the Gabonese striker makes no mistake when through on goal. The hosts are well on top.

Aubameyang makes it three! What a lovely move!

47' Almost a third! Guendogan fires just past the post from the dead ball situation.

46' Dortmund are on the front foot immediately and Mkhitaryan gets fouled right on the edge of the Schalke area. Free-kick to come..

There have been no changes at the break, by the way.

Second-half! Aubameyang gets us underway in the second period.

HT: A late chance from di Santo goes wide and BVB go in ahead at the break. Matthias Ginter has a goal and assist at the break, either side of Klaas-Jan Huntelaar's tap-in. It's all set up for an entertaining second half!

45' One minute added on at the end of the first half.

The young defender has his third of the season thanks to a towering header. He points to where he wants the corner and it's right on the spot from Mkhitaryan. Faehrmann gets hands to it but can't keep the header out.

Ginter gets Dortmund back in front! He's been magnificent once more!

43' An important intervention from Matip prevents Mkhitaryan from tapping home in the middle of the area.

40' A nice exchange down the Schalke left sees Meyer nip in behind the BVB defence, but he was correctly called offside by the linesman. Not long now until a well-deserved half-time break.

38' It almost was another goal, this time for BVB. A corner is taken quickly by Mkhitaryan and he gets the ball back before whipping it into the area. Ginter rises above the rest but heads just over. Goretzka also goes into the book for pulling on Kagawa's shirt.

36' Well well well! What a game we have on our hands. Dortmund were ahead for just three minutes before Schalke responded. Will we have another goal before the break?

After Hummels gives the ball away in midfield, Sane is released down the right and skips past several challenges before leaving Sokratis in his wake. The BVB defence is nowhere to be seen and Sane squares for Huntelaar to tap in at the back post!

33' Schalke are level immediately! Huntelaar scores after great play from Sane!

Boy does he love the derby! The Japanese international has proven to be the Royal Blues' enemy once more. After Ginter gets a one-two back from Castro, he whips the ball into the box and finds Kagawa lurking in the middle. He manages to power a header past Faehrmann, and their is an eruption in the BVB end.

It's Shinji Kagawa and Borussia Dortmund lead!

28' Chance for Dortmund! Kagawa's pass and run is perfect and the ball eventually finds Aubameyang in the middle. He turns to shoot but his effort is brilliantly blocked by Matip.

25' Di Santo tries to beat Ginter down the line and is quickly halted but the BVB defender. That sparks a reaction from Breitenreiter, who moves the Argentine into his usual striking position.

22' Schalke have came into the game now and look much more assured. Aogo has another chance to deliver and does well, though Goretzka's header glances just past the post.

20' Chance for Schalke! Matip spreads the ball brilliantly over to Aogo on the left flank, who quickly brings the pass down and whips a cross into the near post area. Sane beats Hummels to the cross, though he cann't apply the finish.

18' Faehrmann pushing his luck there! The Schalke stopper takes far too much time over a clearance and he has to slide takle the ball away from Aubameyang to prevent him from pouncing. Tense times for all.

16' Mkhitaryan and Aogo have a little chest bump, albeit not a friendly one. Patience beginning to run thin?

13' First real chance, if that, of note. Guendogan tries a long, raking, diagonal ball to find Castro. He makes the perfect run but the pass is merely inches too high for him to head home. Good play from the hosts.

12' Ginter tries another cross from the right-hand side by Aogo is there to block. The two Schalke players, himself and Kolasinac, seemed to be doubling up on the BVB right-back.

11' As I'm sure you've gathered, it really does seem like a matter of time until Dortmund edge ahead. This seems very similar to last year's 3-0 win.

9' Mkhitaryan gets in behind the Schalke defence but his cut-back is dealt with by Neustaedter. Aubameyang and Kagawa have been quite quiet so far.

8' Huntelaar catches Guendogan accidently with a stray elbow. The free-kick, from range, is comfortably gathered by Faehrmann. Schalke are certainly not holding back.

6' Sokratis wins the ball back on the edge of the BVB area but is dispossessed, forcing Weigl into a desperate clearance. Meyer comes in late on his fellow German youth teamer and a free-kick goes the way of the former.

5' Franco di Santo has lined up in right midfielder, curiously, with Sane partnering up with Huntelaar in attack. No chance for any of the trio to show what they can do yet.

4' Tuchel's side are enjoying all the early possession and territory. Aside from the kick-off, Schalke have barely had a touch.

2' Dortmund earn an early corner after Kolasinac halts Ginter. It comes to nothing, and Schmelzer can't quite keep it in play.

1' Schmelzer and Hummels with the ball early on, as the hosts win a free-kick in the middle of the park.

Kick-off! We're underway!

Schalke and BVB now in their pre-match huddle. The visitors will get us underway.

14:30. Just a matter of moments away from the biggest derby in German football. I hope you're as excited as the fans in the gound!

14:25. Here is the scene in Dortmund today, what an incredible sight.

14:20. Just 10 minutes until kick-off now, and the atmosphere is beginning to build and build. Who do you think will come out on top tonight?

14:15. Tuchel and Breitenreiter shakehands pre-match. Will it be as friendly afterwards?

14:10. It's a cloudy but pleasant afternoon in Dortmund today, perfect weather for a hot and heated derby clash. Both managers will be praying for calm heads, and that all of their players will be on the pitch come full time.

14:05. Schalke's substitutes look like this: Gspurning, Ayhan, Friedrich, Riether, Höjbjerg, Choupo-Moting, Platte.

14:00. Here is the BVB bench for this afternoon: Weidenfeller, J.-H. Park, Piszczek, Bender, Hofmann, Januzaj , Ramos.

13:55. Dortmund, currently in second place, need a win to close the gap on Bayern back to five points. Schalke, who are now fifth, will go third and above VfL Wolfsburg if they pick up all three points this afternoon.

13:50. Schalke's focus for today will be on Max Meyer and Leroy Sane to produce. The two talented youngsters have been shining bright for the Royal Blues this term, and both will be keen to get one over on their neighbours this afternoon.

13:45. No place for Mitsuru Maruoka in today's squad, though he'll be in the stands cheering on fellow countryman Kagawa and his team-mates.

13:40. With Marco Reus unavailable today, will Gonzalo Castro be able to step up and fill in for the wing wizard? Mkhitaryan and Kagawa have equally important roles today.

13:34. No surprise in either line-up today, as the big absentees were known well before the game started. Both teams are at the ground and going through their pre-match routine; here's the home side arriving:

13:32. And here's the BVB starting eleven to take on their bitter rivals: (4-2-3-1) Bürki; Ginter, Hummels, Sokratis, Schmelzer; Weigl, Gündogan; Mkhitaryan, Kagawa, Castro; Aubameyang.

13:30. Team news! Schalke XI to face Borussia Dortmund: (4-4-2) Fährmann; Junior Caicara, Matip, Neustädter, Kolasinac; Meyer, Aogo, Goretzka, Sané; Di Santo, Huntelaar.

André Breitenreiter also gave his thoughts ahead of the game to the official Schalke website, "My friends are really euphoric ahead of the game. Everyone is looking forward to it and hope that Schalke can put in a good performance. Many of my friends will be in the stadium wishing us luck. It's a nice feeling."

Thomas Tuchel had this to say ahead of the derby to bvb.de, "You can make up for a lot in the derby. Schalke will definitely be playing the emotional card. We expect an opponent who will really be up for this game and who wants to forget the last few weeks.” Thomas Tuchel chose similar words: “we expect the opponent to play the emotional card. This game gives Schalke the possibility to reverse their recent trend."

Last year, Stephen Killen took the time to speak to fans of both sides before what is also known as the 'Mother of all derbies'. From Jens Lehmann scoring a last-minute diving header to BVB destroying Schalke's title hopes, this game has really had it all. 90 years since their first meeting back in May 1925, today's game will be the 146th between the teams. Schalke hold a slender advantage in terms of wins, securing the victory on 57 occasions to Dortmund's 48. There have also been 38 draws.

One player who has been in absolutely superb form recently is Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. The Gabonese attacker has scored an incredible 21 goals in 19 games this season, and has also contributed five assists. From being told he wasn't good enough for AC Milan to tearing through teams on his own, this article from our very own Ollie Fisher details his rise to stardom.

It had been reported earlier on in the season that the Schalke fans would be boycotting this fixture. Complaints were made for a variety of reasons, though an increased police presence that would cut their allocation from 8,000 to 6,500 was the main reason. Whether or not they follow through on the threat remains to be seen.

Earlier that season, Schalke stole all three points thanks to early goals from Joel Matip and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting. Aubameyang issued a reply, but the visitors couldn't quite force a crucial second goal and came out on the wrong end of a 2-1 scoreline.

Predicted Borussia Dortmund line-up: Bürki - Ginter, Sokratis, Hummels, Schmelzer - Weigl, Gündogan - Castro, Kagawa, Mkhitaryan - Aubameyang.

Predicted Schalke 04 line-up: Fährmann - Junior Caicara, Neustädter, Matip, Aogo - Goretzka, Ayhan - Sané, Meyer, Choupo-Moting - Huntelaar.

The Revierderby, or Ruhr derby, always attracts the interest of the footballing world, as two of Germany's biggest clubs go head-to-head on Sunday. Schalke, in fourth, travel to second-placed BVB hoping to cut the six point gap between the two sides. The last time these two met, Dortmund ran out 3-0 winners. Marco Reus, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang were all on the scoresheet in a convincing victory.

Fabian Giefer, Benedikt Höwedes, Matja Nastasic, Atsuto Uchida, Johannes Geis, Marco Höger, Felix Platte and Sidney Sam will all play no part for the Royal Blues, who have been ravaged by injuries once more. Geis, of course, is not injured but serving the remainder of his ban for the horror tackle on André Hahn a few weeks ago.

In what will be the first derby for both Thomas Tuchel and André Breitenreiter, the pair will be overcome by a wave of excitement and nerves ahead of this special fixture. Unfortunately, there will be several star players sitting out the game for both sides. Marco Reus will play no part for Tuchel after picking up an abductor injury in their UEFA Europa League game against FK Gabala. Erik Durm and Nuri Sahin are still out, though their problems are not comparable to those of their rivals.

Good evening, and welcome to our live minute-by-minute commentary of this afternoon's Bundesliga game, between Borussia Dortmund and Schalke 04. Kick-off at the Westfalenstadion is set for 2:30pm but stick with us before then, as we build up to the biggest derby clash in German football.