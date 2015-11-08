SV Darmstadt 98 1-1 Hamburger SV: Heller helps the Lilies to another impressive point

Both teams played well on Saturday evening but couldn't quite secure all three points, as Darmstadt and Hamburg shared the spoils.

Lasogga keep calm from the spot

The opening stages of the game was filled with chances, and either team could have been in the lead. Pierre-Michel Lasogga missed an early opportunity but the main shots on goal went to the hosts. Konstantin Rausch shot wide but not before he rattled the bar with a well-struck free-kick. Peter Niemeyer then played in Sandro Wagner, though the striker just couldn't find the finish to match the pass.

That seemed to wake HSV up, as Marcelo Diaz went close after his shot deflected off of Jerome Gondorf and forced a good save from Christian Mathenia. There was nothing he could do moments later however, as Niemeyer hacked Michael Gregoritsch down just inside the area. He pleaded his innocence but it was a waste of time, as Wolfgang Stark correctly pointed to the spot. Lasogga stepped up and confidently dispatched the spot-kick to give his side a one-nil lead.

Heller hits back

The visitors went into the break with the lead, but were soon knocked off their perch. Darmstadt came out of the traps flying in the second half and quickly got back on level terms through Marcel Heller. An exchange between Wagner and Gondorf resulted in the latter throwing a ball into the box. Matthias Ostrzolek and Gregoritsch lost Heller and he head ed past René Ader to deservedly level the match.

The rest of the game provided little other than two half chances, which both fell to HSV. Lasogga and Nicolai Müller missed both, leaving both sides to take a point away from the game. Both sides remain comfortably in mid-table, and the pair continue to have much better seasons than what was initially expected. They'll now have two weeks of well-deserved rest before they take to the field next time out.