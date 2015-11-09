Veteran Pizarro pleased with Bremen's win in Bavaria

Werder Bremen got back to winning ways on Sunday evening beating FC Augsburg, who currently prop up the Bundesliga table.

An important few results after a poor run of form

Bremen have now claimed six points from a possible twelve available, their only two defeats coming against runaway leaders Bayern München and their closest challengers Borussia Dortmund. Wedged in between these results, they also beat 1. FC Köln to progress to the next stage of the DFB Pokal, meaning they've won three of their last four matches.

On Sunday, Claudio Pizarro scored his first goal since returning to die Grün-Weißen. He'd only been brought on by head coach Viktor Skripnik just twelve minutes earlier at the half-time interval, but the veteran wasted no time in making an impact, opening the scoring in the 58th minute.

Bremen went on to win the game 1-2. A result that pleased 37-year-old Pizarro: "I worked hard to regain my fitness so that I was able to score a goal again. I was able to get the reward today and the goal was very important for me, and even more important for Werder."

The Peruvian continues to score goals despite his age

Pizarro has now scored 177 goals in 392 Bundesliga appearances, and remains the league's all-time leading foreign goalscorer. He now needs just one more goal to overtake Klaus Allofs and Dieter Müller to move in to outright sixth on the all-time scoring list.

His goal on Sunday also meant he had scored in 15 of 16 Bundesliga seasons in which he has appeared. If he were to be playing next season, and score, he would join an elite group of ten who have scored in sixteen Bundesliga campaigns.

Pizarro and his Bremen teammates travel south-east after the international break and they'll be keen to build upon recent results when they visit the Volkswagen Arena to face Dieter Hecking's stuttering VfL Wolfsburg side.