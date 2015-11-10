Weigl ruled out against Azerbaijan, should be fit to face Austria

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Julian Weigl will play no part in Germany under-21's UEFA European Championship qualifier against Azerbaijan in Regensburg on Friday. He should, however, return for the second game of the international double header against neighbouring Austria.

A tireless time for Weigl

The 20-year-old is staying in Dortmund for the time being to be treated for a bruised knee. It's no surprise that Weigl has aches and pains after a hard-fought Ruhr derby at the weekend, where BVB prevailed 3-2 against eternal rivals Schalke 04. He started the game once again, in what has been an incredible breakthrough season for the talented youngster.

Weigl only joined in the summer from 1860 Munich, but has gone from strength-to-strength ever since. He has reveled in the role that has increased responsibility on his young shoulders, playing in almost every game this season and starting 11 of the 12 Bundesliga fixtures. His partnership with Ilkay Gündogan and Shinji Kagawa has come extremely quickly, something that has greatly benefited the entire side under Thomas Tuchel's tutelage.

Who can take his place in the squad?

His injury opens up the door for Horst Hrubesch to experiment in the heart of midfield. Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, Maximilian Arnold and Marc Stendera are the recognised central players in the squad, with the veteran coach having a selection headache across the pitch and not just in midfield. A pairing of Kimmich and Goretzka looks likely, although Stendera may be given a run out for only his second cap at this level.

Germany currently head the Group 7 table, ahead of rivals Austria and Finland on goal difference. The Germans are yet to concede in the group stage and a win in each of these two games would set them up perfectly to go on and qualify for the finals.