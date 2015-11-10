Iachini sacked by Palermo

Giuseppe Iachini has become the third managerial casualty in Serie A this term and second in as many weeks having been sacked by Palermo.

Despite seemingly saving himself with a win at the weekend, the club released a statement on Tuesday morning, detailing his sacking before going on to thank the 51-year-old for his efforts in his two year stint at the Renzo Barbera.

"U.S. Palermo announce that Giuseppe Iachini has been relieved of his duties as Coach of the first team," the statement began.

"Heartfelt thanks go to the Coach from the President and the club for his work and the goals achieved in the last two seasons, and we wish him the best for the rest of his career."

In his two year stay with the club he gained promotion to Serie A in his first season before leading the club to a respectful eleventh place finish in their top flight return last season.

After 12 rounds of Calcio action, Palermo find themselves in mid-table with just 4 wins to their name accompanied by 6 losses. A figure that lead club president Maurizio Zamparini to panic about Iachini possibly leading the club back to Serie B.

Ballardini takes over

In the same statement, the struggling Rosanero announced that Davide Ballardini would be taking over the reigns and be their thirteenth manager in the past five years.

"Simultaneously, the club announces that Mr Davide Ballardini has been entrusted to guide the first team.

"The tactician from Ravenna, who has led Lazio, Genoa and Bologna in recent seasons after Palermo, has signed until June 30 2016.

"Ballardini will be presented today. The time and place of the Press conference will be noted later."

This will be his second spell in charge of the club having managed them somewhat successfully for a sole season in 2008/09. He was tendered his resignation back then due to not being handed a definitive answer over the club's intentions, a request that was duly granted.