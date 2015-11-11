Bayern test out goalkeeping talent Lazar Carevic

According to reports across German media, including kicker and TZ, Bayern Munich have been trialling 16-year-old goalkeeping talent Lazar Carevic.

A Montenegrin talent who has caught the eye

The Serbian youngster, who is currently with OFK Grbalj, spent Tuesday with the team at their training base at the Säbener Straße. While most of the Bayern players are off with their respective international sides, Carevic was completing a training session with goalkeeper coach Toni Tapalovic and back-up Tom Starke. He is expected to stay in Bavaria until Thursday.

This was not an out of the blue decision, as Pep Guardiola had personally invited him to train with the league leaders for a few days. The problem is that, despite Guardiola being friends with Damir Radoncic, a host of other clubs are interested in securing his signature. Ajax and Barcelona are the big name team chasing him, though Carevic will spend a few days at Bayern’s Bavarian rivals, FC Ingolstadt 04, before he leaves.

The 16-year-old seems to be in a similar position to that of Martin Ødergaard, who also attracted the interest of Europe’s biggest and best clubs. The Norway starlet spent time with Bayern before opting for Real Madrid, where he is currently playing his trade in their ‘B’ team. The Bundesliga champions will be hoping that they can persuade the shot-stopper to pick them instead of any of the other European elite.

Should Bayern be trying to introduce more German talent?

Despite Bayern’s heavy involvement in the German national team at senior level, they have very few representatives at under-21 and below. Niklas Dorsch is the only real member of note in any of the teams, though it must be said that the teenager has bags of talent at his disposal.

Carevic’s move would only hamper the chances of a promising young German goalkeeper to make their way at the Allianz Arena, although that’ll be of little concern to anyone connected to the club if they keep winning trophies with such frightening ease.