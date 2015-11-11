1. FC Köln's highly rated twenty two year old goalkeeper and German youth international, Timo Horn has been linked with a January switch to now Jürgen Klopp's Liverpool FC according to reports in Germany.

First ran by BILD, it is suggested that Jürgen Klopp could look back to the Bundesliga to shore up the Reds goalkeeping situation. Horn has considerable first team experience, for someone of such slender age, with one hundred and ten first team appearances since establishing himself in the 2012/13 2. Bundesliga campaign.

Horn could be perfect for Premier League football

Renouned for his shot stopping ability, the 6'3" goalkeeper is a real commanding presence in the box and loves to marshal his defence. Compared by many as having many similarities to Manuel Neuer in physique; Horn looks to be a natural candidate for the fast paced Premier League.

die Geißböcke shot-stopper is thought to be available for a fee as little as £6 million, and the links come as no surprise after the Reds had been linked to another German 'keeper, Marc André Ter Stegen earlier this month. Horn himself has also been linked with a switch to Merseyside before during Brendan Rodgers tenure, but a move never transpired.

The 1. FC Köln stopper has continued to impress this campaign and has averaged more saves (5) per ninety minutes than any other Bundesliga 'keeper, in what has saw Horn earn three clean sheets so far.

Effective Effzeh

Timo Horn's success comes as little surprise following the general success Peter Stöger's side have enjoyed during the season so far. die Geißböcke have transformed from relegation fodder to potential European candidates in little over a year.

The Austrian's side have enjoyed some fantastic results, including two three nil away triumphs over VfB Stuttgart and FC Schalke 04 as well as derby triumph against Borussia Mönchengladbach. 1. FC Köln sit currently in the Europa League places and the encouraging start will have created a real sense of optimism in the Karneval city.